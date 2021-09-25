Columbus Catholic rolls to fourth straight

CASCADE -- Columbus Catholic won its fourth straight as Carter Gallagher threw four touchdown passes in a 35-13 win over Cascade.

Caleb Holthaus hauled in touchdown grabs of 5, 15 and 25, and Caden Hartz was the recipient of a 40-yard bomb from Gallagher.

“We played pretty solid in all three phases,” Columbus coach Brad Schmit said. “I’m proud of how our guys competed, came out in the second half and got the job done.”

The Sailors led 14-7 at halftime as they scored on their opening drive and got the bomb from Gallagher to Hartz in the second quarter to break the tie.

Gallagher scored on a five-yard run to make it 21-7 before Cascade answered with a 40-yard scoring run from Jack Menster.

But Columbus answered with two more Gallagher to Holthaus connections to pull away for the win.

Gallagher passed for 177 yards and rushed for 125 more.

Holthaus finished with seven catches for 85 yards, and Hartz had five for 80.

“Our defense played great, again,” Schmit added. “Their all-state guy got loose a couple of times, but the defense played great. In the second half we wor them down and imposed our will.”

