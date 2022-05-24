Columbus Catholic picks up pair of baseball wins

WATERLOO – Columbus Catholic picked up its first two baseball wins of the season Monday.

At Riverfront Stadium, Myles Gardner threw a complete game one-hitter striking out three in a 2-0 win over North Tama of Traer, while the Sailor bats were hot in a 9-2 win over MFL Mar-Mac.

Gardner, a freshman, needed only 86 pitches in his shutout win. In addition to allowing just one hit, he walked just one batter.

Parker Kjeldsen and Carter Gallagher each scored for the sailors. Connor Knudtson had a RBI.

In the 9-2 win over MFL, Thomas Steele, Gallagher and Knudtson all scored twice while having multiple hit games.

Steele went 3-for-5 from his lead off position with a double, while Gallagher went 4-for-5 with a double. Knudtson was 2-for-4. Myles Gardner and Alex Purdy each drove in two runs.

George Smith worked five innings allowing two hits and two runs to earn the win.

Softball

West 13, Waverly-Shell Rock 11: Bailey Schoepske and Sydney Wilson each slugged two home runs, and eighth-grader Frannie Dehl hammered another as the Wahawks won their season-opener in a slugfest with the Go-Hawks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0