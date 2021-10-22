Columbus Catholic moves on with win over Aplington-Parkersburg

WATERLOO -- Caleb Holthaus has been a key part of the Columbus Catholic passing attack all season.

Friday night, the Sailors needed their junior wide receiver in a different role.

With quarterback Carter Gallagher trying to play through an injury and up against a tough Aplington-Parkersburg team in the opening round of the Class 1A playoffs, Columbus made Holthaus a key part of their rushing attack as they overcame the Falcons 27-13 at T.J. McLaughlin Field.

The Sailors' leading receiver (35 catches, 586 yards, 7 TDs) had just 13 rushing attempts for 51 yards coming into Friday's matchup, but Gallagher fed him the ball nine times for 183 yards and game-changing touchdown runs of 67 and 41 yards.

"I've been involved in the running game since about the second week of the season," said Holthaus. "I don't want to brag on myself, but I think I'm pretty lethal. Thanks to the outside blocking and everyone on the line. I couldn't do it without them."

That effort, plus a gritty performance by a defense that had to make some early adjustments and got an unexpected boost from the return of senior standout Dallas Westhoff from a broken leg helped Columbus (7-2) move on to the second round against an undetermined opponent.

"That was fun," said Columbus head coach Brad Schmit. "I told the guys all week long that the playoffs are different. I told Coach (Alex) Pollock after the game that he did a heck of a job getting his kids ready to play because they really played tough and they played hard.

"You've got to credit them, but like I told the kids, you've got to credit us as well because they never faltered and they just showed grit and resolve. When Gallagher went down there and was kind of favoring his arm, it wasn't looking great, but he came back out and toughed it out ... so many guys I could list them all off right now who just did a heck of a job showing unbelievable toughness and grit. That makes me extremely proud."

A-P's methodical, up-tempo offensive marches dominated the game early.

The Falcons took the first possession of the game 73 yards in 12 plays, using 5:55 off the clock before Aidan Junker scored from the 3-yard line.

Two plays later, Columbus countered A-P's thunder with a little lightning when quarterback Carter Gallager flipped the ball to Caleb Holthaus on an end-around. Holthaus fought his way through traffic at the line of scrimmage and raced 67 yards for a touchdown that tied it at 6-6.

The Falcons answered with another epic drive. This one went 85 yards in 16 plays and chewed 7:58 off the clock. Junker's second TD run, from two yards out, made it 13-6. At that point, A-P had run 28 offensive plays to just two for Columbus.

Back came the Sailors. Facing a third-and-seven from the Columbus 41, Gallagher delivered a 41-yard strike to Caden Hartz to the A-P 18-yard line. Two plays later, Gallagher executed a perfect read option, pulling the ball away from running back Josh Heine and bursting up the middle for a 13-yard score. Ben Trost's PAT kick tied the game again.

Both defenses adjusted after the fast start as each team forced a punt to keep the game at 13-13 until halftime.

"When we went in at halftime, the coaches gave us a talking to," said Holthaus. "We knew what we had to do when we came out for the second half."

Columbus opened the second half with an impressive drive and had first-and-goal at the A-P 2 when Gallagher was thrown for a four-yard loss and a 13-yard sack by the Falcons' Joe Johnson that left Gallagher favoring his left arm.

"I saw him go down and I was a little worried," said Holthaus. "He persevered. He's a helluva player."

The Sailors missed a field goal on that drive, but Holthaus intercepted a Gavin Thomas pass three plays later. Carter Lockert took two snaps at quarterback before Gallagher returned, and he put the ball in Holthaus' hands for a 21-yard gain and then a 41-yard touchdown run that featured a key downfield block by fellow receiver Caden Hartz.

Down 20-13, the Falcons pulled off a gutsy fake punt on fourth-and-six from their own 24 when Thomas hit Nick Neuroth for a 10-yard gain. A 27-yard pass to Kaden Huttinger and an interference penalty against Columbus on fourth-and-four helped keep the drive moving, but on fourth-and-three from the Sailors' 4-yard line, a toss to Sam Livingood came up a foot short of a first down.

Columbus called on Holthaus to give them some breathing room. He took a pitch 15 yards and later broke off a 21-yarder as the Sailors worked the clock and forced A-P to use up its timeouts. Finally, facing fourth-and-six from the Falcons' 24, Gallagher hit Hartz with a 24-yard TD strike that put the game away with :26 remaining.

A-P finished its season 5-4 with losses to Class 2A Union, 1A top 10 opponents Dike-New Hartford and Denver and finally to a Columbus team that also spent part of the regular season in the top 10.

"We played really hard," said Falcons' coach Alex Pollock. "That was exactly the game we wanted to play. Props to them for making some adjustments and just really coming out and what I would say, changing the way they play by going to more smash-mouth style. Hats off to them.

"I thought if we did what we're capable of, we'd be in it until the end. To our kids' credit, they really executed the game plan to perfection. We just gave up a couple of big plays and then we didn't convert on the 2-yard line down there. Heck of a game."

Pollock said it was still a rewarding season for his Falcons.

"It's immeasurable," he said. "From where we were last year to where we are now ... this was a year-long process. Our kids in the weight room completely changed how we did things. Everybody was there, everybody showed up. We just really became a team. We were a brotherhood this year. That's a credit to our seniors for really accepting that idea and just being great leaders throughout the year."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0