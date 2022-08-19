Columbus Catholic has a new commander on the field

WATERLOO – Different, but same.

That is how Columbus Catholic head coach Brad Schmit described what the Sailors’ offense will look like following the graduation of three-year starting quarterback Carter Gallagher.

While leading Columbus to three-straight playoff appearances, Columbus’ offense revolved around both Gallagher’s right arm and his fast feet.

To put it into numbers, during the past two seasons Gallagher was the ball carrier on 38% of the Sailors’ rushing attempts. A year ago, that number was 53%.

The new commander, a term Schmit uses in describing his quarterback, is junior Carter Lockert, who recorded six pass attempts and no rushes last fall for the varsity while directing the Sailors’ junior varsity squad.

“He has put a lot of time in the weight room and is now about 195 pounds,” Schmit said of Lockert. “We are doing a lot of similar stuff offensively in terms of schematics, but probably won’t be as quarterback-centric in terms of the run game.

“Last year, Carter (Gallagher) carried the ball quite a bit and we did a lot of reading and leaving guys unblocked. Carter Lockert can run. He is a big, fast runner and he is going to have do a little bit of that this season.

“We are in a good spot. Carter has put the time in, and it is now his time to step up and be the commander,” finished Schmit.

What gives Schmit and the Sailors extra confidence is the pieces surrounding Lockert, especially in the form of electric hybrid back Caleb Holthaus and fullback Carson Hartz in addition to a line that returns several key performers.

“At the end of the day we have a solid group of kids around him, and as everybody knows you don’t win with one guy,” Schmit said. “It ... is the next man up, and we have a lot of kids who have been waiting their turn, waiting for this moment and those kids have done a good job of putting their heads down and getting to work.”

Hartz said he likes what he has seen out of Lockert so far in pre-season practice.

“I think he has done a lot in the past year, put in the work,” Hartz said. “Yes, he has big shoes to fill, but I feel like he has the right attitude and right work ethic to do it, and I’m expecting big things out of him.”

Holthaus will be the central figure opposing defensive coordinators will lock in on nearly every play. A year ago, he caught 51 passes for 855 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 6.1 yards on each of his 19 rushing attempts.

Schmit said he will try to get the ball to Holthaus in open space as much as possible because that is where the 6-foot, 190-pounder is at his best.

“He can run north and south, but he is at his best going east and west,” Schmit said.

Holthaus agrees with that assessment.

“That is where I like to get the ball,” Holthaus said. “I’ve put in a lot of work, grown, worked on my speed. Last year I set a lot of expectations for myself, and I think I can exceed them this season.”

Hartz, who led Columbus with 89 tackles, has moved from offensive guard to fullback. He will be the primary protector of Lockert and the lead blocker for new main running back, junior Parker Kjeldsen.

“Carson looks pretty good running the ball as well. He is not somebody I would want to take on in the hole,” Schmit said. “Parker has put the time and effort in the weight room, and is quick and powerful. Really the objective is to make opposing defenses have to prepare for multiple guys and make sure they have to cover from sideline to sideline.”

Defensively, led by Hartz, Columbus returns several other key pieces including players like Connor Knutson and Mason Knipp.

“It is going to take every single person we have got,” Hartz said. “Guys giving us everything they have is going to take us a long ways.”