Columbus Catholic girls win opening soccer match

WATERLOO-- The Columbus Catholic girls' soccer team started their season on the right foot by beating the Wahlert Catholic Golden Eagles from Dubuque 1-0 on Friday.

It was the first game of the year for the Sailors, who are looking to return to state after making it to the quarterfinals last year. However, the game started out slow, with no scoring by either team. Both squads were able to drive the ball down the field and into the box, but from there struggled to score.

Sailors head coach Julie Girsch, speaking after the game, acknowledged that this is an area she wants the team to improve on moving forward.

“I think we need to work a little on that final third," Girsch said. "Connecting to be able to put that ball into the back of the net.”

Still, the Sailors were able to put a goal on the board in the 39th minute with sophomore Makena Youngblut. From then on, the game went scoreless, but junior goalie Rebecca DeFour made two major saves at the end of the game, including one in the final seconds to keep Columbus Catholic's lead.

Girsch said they were on a level playing field with Wahlert, but was glad to get a win and is optimistic about the season.

“I think the energy and the vibe and the culture and climate of our team right now is really positive,” Girsch said. “We have a lot of new players, so we’re going to take some time to kind of adjust and get to know kind of the style of the new players, but we’re excited to kick the season off.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0