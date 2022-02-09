Columbus Catholic coach tries to build basketball culture

The Columbus Catholic boys’ basketball team has had a rough season as they currently hold a record of just 4-17, but Coach Dru Robinson says patience is a virtue.

More specifically, he and his staff are trying to rebuild a basketball culture with the Sailors similar to the one they had when Robinson was playing at Columbus in 1993. Back then, Columbus was a 3A school with a higher level of enthusiasm and participation in basketball. Coming back to the school and entering his third year of coaching there, he’s noticed a drop-off in the level of excitement, as they went down to a 2A and football has become the top sport for the Sailors.

“It seems like it’s the third or fourth-choice sport here," Robinson said. "Football’s doing their thing, baseball’s doing their thing. We've got the tennis program, so it’s like we’re trying to build that with basketball...being an alumni here who played basketball, let’s get it back to the old days.”

Robinson says their record underscores the efforts to grow. They’ve been able to put more points on the board, including coming within two points of beating Dike-New Hartford on Feb. 1. He said the efforts were manifesting in the crowds who come to watch their games. The fans, he said, had stopped leaving early during blowouts and were sticking around, possible evidence of progress.

And the Sailors aren’t devoid of talent. Players like Carter Gallagher and Ben Trost in particular have been productive, leading the way through most of their games. With 263 and 232 points respectively, they make up 48.3% of the team's 1,023 total points scored so far. But as good as Gallagher and Trost are, they’re still seniors due to graduate. Looking ahead, Robinson wants to make sure that the torch is passed with the seniors on his team mentoring younger players.

“I’d say the biggest thing we changed is accountability,” Gallagher said. “Like we used to just kind of show up to practice and… a lot of people missed. It was just like something extra you did in the winter. Now, it’s serious. We want to win. We don’t practice five times a week to lose.”

This combination of culture, cultivation and talent appears to be bearing fruit with players like sophomore Leo Christensen. He’s scored 129 points so far this year, good enough for third best on the team. And as he gets ready to become an upperclassman fully intending on returning to the team next season, he’s being prepped to step into the role of a leader and a mentor.

“These guys as seniors have really taught a lot of stuff, showed how to be leaders on the court and off the court,” Christensen said. “To think that next year, we’re going to be upperclassmen on the team… the seniors showed us just work hard and the effort to show up.”

Robinson says he’s also working to set up a pipeline of prospects as they get ready to graduate from middle school and enroll into high school.

“We’ve got a young team. Besides those, we play four seniors, but we start two sophomores right now, we’ve got two freshmen up at varsity getting minutes,” Robinson said. “We’re not that deep. We maybe go nine deep, but we’ve got three sophomores and two freshmen in that mix, so the future's right there.”

It's going to take time, but Robinson and his staff are determined to make Columbus Catholic a basketball school once again. And maybe next year, the Sailors will have all the right pieces in place for a winning season.

“The future looks bright,” Robinson continued.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0