TENNIS

Columbus Catholic, CF girls advance in girls' state tennis team play

WATERLOO – For the 40th straight year, Columbus Catholic has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class 1A girls' state team tennis tournament.

Saturday at the Byrnes Park Tennis Center, the Sailors beat Boone, 5-0, to earn their state berth. Monday. Columbus will play Decorah at Independence high school at 3 p.m. for the right to advance to the final four.

In Iowa City, Cedar Falls downed Clinton, 5-1, to advance to the 2A final four at Waukee Northwest on June 1. The Tigers were last season's state runner-up. 

Results

Columbus 5, Boone 0

Singles: Chloe Butler (Col) and Morgan Kathman 6-3, 5-7, 2-3 DNF, Sophia Fain (Col) def. Sophie Dierking 6-4, 6-0, Alli Hagness (Col) def. Bria Schwind 6-0, 6-0, Avery Hogan (Col) def. Gracie Gustafson 6-0, 6-0, Erin Hollen (Col) def. Elia Patterson 6-0, 6-2. Bella Nelson (Col) def. Emylyn Hockemeier 7-5, 3-6, 10-8.

