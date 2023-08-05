Hard work, sacrifice has lifted Columbus Catholic's Carson Hartz to success

WATERLOO – Carson Hartz’s coaches knew he was driven.

But how far the senior would push himself to become one of the best athletes in Columbus Catholic High School history but even surprised them based on the level of work he put in last winter.

That hard work was rewarded as Hartz earned all-state football honors as a linebacker and then was one of three Sailors to win an individual state championship at the state wrestling championships in February and capped off his final prep season by playing in the Iowa Shrine Bowl at the UNI-Dome in July.

It is those accomplishments that pushed Hartz above an extremely accomplished group of athletes to be named the 2023 Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Male Athlete of the Year.

Hartz narrowly edged Waverly-Shell Rock duo Asa Newsom and McCrae Hagarty, Don Bosco of Gilbertville’s Mack Ortner, Jesup’s Jack Miller and Dike-New Hartford’s Nick Reinicke.

It wasn’t all roses for Hartz during the 2022-23 sports campaign.

He suffered an ankle injury late in the football season that limited him during the Sailors playoff run which resulted in a second-round loss. But that was just a bump in the road for Hartz as wrestling season approached.

Already a two-state placewinner, Hartz had his sights on climbing the podium at Wells Fargo Arena.

Hartz was held out of the first couple weeks of the season only emerging in December during the Battle of Waterloo where he wrestled at 195. But he and his coaches knew his best chance to win a state title would come in the 182-pound weight class.

That meant more sacrifice and hard work.

According to wrestling head coach Denny Boleyn, no one would’ve judged Hartz for staying at his weight class and trying his luck there after getting hurt, but he went for it, steadily losing the 13 pounds he needed, Hartz accomplished his mission by beating Midland’s Caden Ballou in an 11-1 major decision in the state championship match.

“It’s not easy coming from 95 to 82, let alone when you’re coming off an injury – you can’t push yourself 100%,” Boleyn said. “But when he put his nose to the grindstone, he got it done and a state championship was his reward.”

“When I finally got my hand raised, it kind of showed that everything has a place and everything is a part of the journey to success,” Hartz said.

Growing up, Hartz and his brother Caden drew most of their influence not from the pros, but from their father, Chad, and their coaches, who taught them what it meant to prepare, perform and work hard.

“He kind of drove me and my brother to be solid student athletes,” Hartz said. “And he put a good vision in our minds and kind of painted the picture of what we should strive to be.”

Being the younger brother also put a chip on his shoulder, as he tried to surpass Caden.

“Ever since we were young, ever since we’ve grown up together, I’ve always been very, very competitive in everything we do, and it’s helped out a lot in both our careers,” Hartz said. “And as well as I’ve looked up to him – maybe not when I’m around him, I don’t show it. I can’t give him that satisfaction.”

As a Sailor, Hartz made himself a prominent member of the sports scene, making his mark in not only wrestling and football, but in the school’s rugby club, where he led the team to their fourth consecutive Iowa Youth Rugby Association 1A title this spring.

“It’s a good – I wouldn’t say relaxed sport because it’s not – it’s physical, but not as demanding as the other sports in regard to practices and whatnot,” Hartz said. “So, it’s a good little break to understand and have fun. Just to have a break from all the seriousness and just laugh and joke around, but also doing something athletic, which is fun.”

But the relaxed atmosphere of rugby doesn’t mean he doesn’t work hard, something his coaches can attest to. And it’s his work ethic that makes him a leader on any team he finds himself.

His football coach Brad Schmit has had four years to judge Hartz’s output and character. He described the senior as being a “first one in, last one out” kind of athlete who sets an example, and in his time playing football, he’s lettered four times and started three seasons, operating as a linebacker, an offensive guard and a fullback.

“You know, [he’s] just the model for his peers to emulate in terms of doing things the right way – showing up on time, being encouraging to his teammates and the younger kids,” Schmit said. “I always tell kids that we want guys that the younger guys can want to emulate, and he’s definitely been that for us.”

While on the gridiron, the Sailors went to the playoffs every year, reaching the second round of the playoffs as a senior.

For his part, Hartz considers football his favorite sport, not only for the fun he has playing it, but for the atmosphere and time of year.

“I’d have to say football was probably the biggest I enjoyed, primarily because I was with a team and a team that I really bonded with. And it was just nice to experience things together and do things together,” Hartz said. “You’ve got the whole community backing you, a bunch of alumni that played football talking to you and whatnot. And it’s just during fall and fall is my favorite season.”

But while he does have an affinity for the teamwork that goes into football and rugby, Hartz says he appreciates and has fun with the solo aspect of being a wrestler.

“If I can put 100% trust in myself to do what I want to accomplish then I know I can get there,” he said.

Like Schmit, Boleyn says the work Hartz puts in makes all the difference. Although he entered as a freshman and wasn’t on anyone’s radar at first, Boleyn said his dedication paid off by qualifying for state three times and finally taking it all home in his final year.

“I would say it’s been five or six years since I’ve had somebody in the room that has put the amount of work in that he is putting in,” Boleyn said. “And just athletics in general, not just focus on the sport of wrestling.”

Whatever the sport or time of year, Hartz said that each one benefits the other in some way. Football and rugby complement each other as similar sports, along with the teamwork that comes with both. But this also feeds into wrestling.

And despite it being an individual sport, there is still a team to consider and when any one of them wins a match, it goes to the entire team in a dual. This encourages Hartz to not only go after extra points on the mat, but to work with his teammates to make sure they performing to the best of their ability whatever the weight class.

“Wrestling, I would say a lot of people talk about the mindset and a lot of people talk about the mentality of wrestling and it’s true – it’s 100% true – wrestling does take a different breed,” Hartz said. “And then I can apply that to football and rugby where I’ve already been through hard stages, I’ve already been through hell and back, so I can last throughout the hard parts of football and rugby.”

But his time as a Sailor is coming to a close. He’s been accepted to the University of Iowa, not as an athlete, but on his academic merits. He said he’s considering trying to walk on for football with the Hawkeyes, but if he doesn’t, he’ll be involved in athletics in one way or another.

Whatever his decision, Hartz looks back on his time with Columbus Catholic with no regrets, saying that he’ll always be a Sailor.

“I’m very grateful for how my athletic career went. Not just for my youth days, middle school days, I’m very grateful for how it went,” Hartz said. “I felt like I did for Columbus and Columbus did a lot for me in showing me the right lessons and values to take on into my life.”