Columbus battles past No. 10 MFL to win third straight

WATERLOO – Sometimes a team needs to be good to win. Sometimes a team needs to be lucky and still win.

Columbus Catholic was a little of both Friday night in its homecoming game with MFL Mar-Mac at TJ McLaughlin Field.

In a grinding, gritty game the Sailors knocked off the 10th-ranked Bulldogs, 16-14.

“You got to give our kids all credit in the world,” Columbus coach Brad Schmit said. “The resolve and grit they showed tonight. That game should’ve been 28-0 at half and we let them hang around and they made some solid adjustments at halftime.”

After MFL scored with 3 minutes and 39 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Columbus was a little lucky.

After gouging the Sailors the entire second half with sweeps and end runs, the Bulldogs went for two to tie the game. As a hole emerged for fullback Gabe McGeough, he tripped on the back foot of MFL quarterback Carver Blietz-Bentien and was buried for no gain.

Then Columbus was good.

The Sailors twice converted on third down as they milked out the remainder of the clock to improve to 3-1 as they have won three straight since a season-opening loss to undefeated Dike-New Hartford.