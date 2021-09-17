Columbus battles past No. 10 MFL to win third straight

WATERLOO – Sometimes a team needs to be good to win. Sometimes a team needs to be lucky and still win.
Columbus Catholic was a little of both Friday night in its homecoming game with MFL Mar-Mac at TJ McLaughlin Field.
In a grinding, gritty game the Sailors knocked off the 10th-ranked Bulldogs, 16-14.
“You got to give our kids all credit in the world,” Columbus coach Brad Schmit said. “The resolve and grit they showed tonight. That game should’ve been 28-0 at half and we let them hang around and they made some solid adjustments at halftime.”
After MFL scored with 3 minutes and 39 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Columbus was a little lucky.
After gouging the Sailors the entire second half with sweeps and end runs, the Bulldogs went for two to tie the game. As a hole emerged for fullback Gabe McGeough, he tripped on the back foot of MFL quarterback Carver Blietz-Bentien and was buried for no gain.
Then Columbus was good.
The Sailors twice converted on third down as they milked out the remainder of the clock to improve to 3-1 as they have won three straight since a season-opening loss to undefeated Dike-New Hartford.
“We talked during the game and before the game how we hadn’t played our best game, especially the O-line,” Columbus linebacker/H-Back Carson Hartz. "We told ourselves this was the game we really needed to break it out against a really good team and I think we did that.”
Schmit thought the Sailors should’ve led by much more at half and he was probably right.
Columbus pooch kicked the opening kickoff and recovered it. The Sailors drove all the way inside the Bulldog five but failed to convert on a 4th and goal. Then after forcing a quick three-and-out by MFL, Columbus once again drove into the red zone only to have the drive thwarted on an interception in the end zone on a fourth down play.
The Sailors finally got going in the second quarter as Carter Gallagher scored on a pair of 14-yard touchdown runs to make it 13-0.
At the half Columbus had a 161 to 27 offensive advantage.
But MFL creeped back into the game in the third. After receiving the third quarter kick, Gallagher had a pass sail high on him and it was intercepted by Kaden Stocker.
The Bulldogs wasted little time driving down the field as McGeough capped off the drive with a 31-yard touchdown run. The two-point conversion made it 13-8 with 7:58 left in the third.
Columbus countered with a long drive and got a 28-yard field goal from Ben Trost to make it 16-8 with 2:35 left in the third.
Then it became a game of big defensive plays. Columbus stopped McGeough a half-yard short on a fourth-and-five play early in the third. Then the Sailors’ Caden Hartz recovered a fumble with 7:03 left to keep the game 16-8.
But with 4:52 MFL came up with its own defensive play as Carter Gallagher was stopped on a 4th and 1 at the Bulldog 35 with 4:52 left. A 33-yard pass from Blitz-Bentien to Brandon Christofferson set up a Bryce Radloff 7-yard touchdown run.
Then the Sailors were lucky and good to become 3-1.
“When the chips are down we get that big stop and then we get a couple of first downs with your two-minute offense…headed plays by our guys,” Schmit said. “We faced a great deal of adversity tonight. We talk about it like being in a prize fight. You are going to get in the mouth some. You are going to hit them in the mouth some.
“It is how do you respond when you get hit in the mouth? Are you going to fold up, or are you going to push through and we pushed through tonight.”