Columbus approaching state soccer with a purpose

DES MOINES – There wasn’t a single thing this spring that Waterloo Columbus girls’ soccer coach Julie Girsch did that was not intentional.
With basically two new incoming classes of players after the canceled COVID-19 season, and only four seniors, Girsch and her staff felt they needed to do things differently than had they been blessed with a veteran squad.
“We knew as a staff we had to be aware of that,” Girsch said. “There were going to be so many new players it was going to take a while for them to understand our coaching style. And it took time for all of our new players to understand that piece.”
But once those young players began to feel comfortable, the Sailors began to gel and another special season developed as Columbus earned its eighth overall Class 1A state tournament berth Friday with a victory over Hudson.
Starting five freshmen and two sophomores, Girsch and the Sailors had to rely on their four seniors – Carmen Ortiz, Reagan Lindsay, Sophia Meier and Kayla Koch – and that was intentional, too.
“We told the girls right from the beginning we are doing this together and we wanted the upperclassmen to guide that young group,” Girsch said. “You started to see our team settle in and feel comfortable about midseason and by the end of the season we were gelling really well.
Youngblut scored the only two goals of the match – one in each half – to power the third-ranked Sailors to a gritty 2-0 win over No. 10 Hudson on Friday night at T.J. McLaughlin Field.
“Reagan is one of our biggest leaders, and Carmen, Sophia and Kayla have really stepped up. The biggest part of our success is our team chemistry and team bonding. It didn’t matter if you were junior varsity or varsity you were all working hard to better yourself and we built great relationships together.”
Columbus opens Tuesday as the No. 3 seed against Des Moines Christian at 10:45 a.m. at the Cownie Soccer Complex.
Girsch says with a young team naturally there will be nerves, but adds that holds true with any competition. She feels the regional tournament helped prepare a team she feels is good in all three phases – scoring, defending and creating opportunities in the midfield and locking down opponents on the backend, anchored by goalie Becca DuFour.
“We’ve been in intense games,” Girsch said. “We have been scored on first and had to come back. In the regional semifinals, we had to go to double overtime with Dyersville Beckman and had to show resilience. You have to have resilience because it show in those moments in pretty intense games.”
Columbus is led in scoring by sophomore Nikayla Youngblut, who has scored 30 times and assisted on 14 other goals. Adrianna Gallen (16), Kayla Koch (11) also have scored double figure goals.
This will be the first state experience for almost the entire team, but that doesn’t bother Girsch, either.
“Three out of our 20 have experienced it and honestly I had the same thought going into regionals, but then nobody missed a beat,” Girsch said.
Des Moines Christian, also 16-2, has four players who have scored 10 or more goals, led by Megan Miller’s 18. The Lions beat Dike-New Hartford, 6-1, to reach the state tournament.
Go-Hawks set to fly
Waverly-Shell Rock enters the 2A state meet as the No. 1 overall seed, but the Go-Hawks got no favors with their first-round draw of annual powerhouse program Cedar Rapids Xavier.
WSR beat the Saints, 2-1 in overtime, back on May 6, at Xavier.
The Go-Hawks are led by Iowa recruit Kenzie Roling and her state-leading 68 goals. Anna Stromberg has talked 22 markers and both Morgan Aikey (14) and Macy Smith (10) are in double figures scoring wise, too.
WSR goalie Katelyn Eggena has allowed just 10 goals.
The Go-Hawks only two losses are to West Des Moines Valley and Ankeny Centennial. Both those programs made the Class 3A field.