Columbus approaching state soccer with a purpose

DES MOINES – There wasn’t a single thing this spring that Waterloo Columbus girls’ soccer coach Julie Girsch did that was not intentional.

With basically two new incoming classes of players after the canceled COVID-19 season, and only four seniors, Girsch and her staff felt they needed to do things differently than had they been blessed with a veteran squad.

“We knew as a staff we had to be aware of that,” Girsch said. “There were going to be so many new players it was going to take a while for them to understand our coaching style. And it took time for all of our new players to understand that piece.”

But once those young players began to feel comfortable, the Sailors began to gel and another special season developed as Columbus earned its eighth overall Class 1A state tournament berth Friday with a victory over Hudson.

Starting five freshmen and two sophomores, Girsch and the Sailors had to rely on their four seniors – Carmen Ortiz, Reagan Lindsay, Sophia Meier and Kayla Koch – and that was intentional, too.