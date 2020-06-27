Clear Lake edges Columbus, 7-4

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Clear Lake took advantage of 11 walks as the Lions scored a 7-4 non-conference win over Waterloo Columbus Saturday at Sulentic Field.

The Lions scored three times in the top of the seventh to extend a 4-3 lead to four runs. The Sailors rallied for one run in the bottom of the inning, but could not muster anything more.

Alex Feldmann went 2 for 4 and drove in two runs for Columbus. Connor Knudtson and Joe Dunlay drove in the Sailors other two runs.

Columbus returns to action Monday when it hosts Jesup in a junior varsity-varsity doubleheader that starts at 3:30 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.