You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Clear Lake edges Columbus, 7-4
0 comments
breaking
PREP BASEBALL

Clear Lake edges Columbus, 7-4

{{featured_button_text}}

 WATERLOO – Clear Lake took advantage of 11 walks as the Lions scored a 7-4 non-conference win over Waterloo Columbus Saturday at Sulentic Field.

The Lions scored three times in the top of the seventh to extend a 4-3 lead to four runs. The Sailors rallied for one run in the bottom of the inning, but could not muster anything more.

Alex Feldmann went 2 for 4 and drove in two runs for Columbus. Connor Knudtson and Joe Dunlay drove in the Sailors other two runs.

Columbus returns to action Monday when it hosts Jesup in a junior varsity-varsity doubleheader that starts at 3:30 p.m.

prep-logo-columbus.jpg

Clear Lake 7, Columbus 4

Clear Lake;020;200;3  --  7;8;1

Columbus;002;100;1  -- 4;11;2

WP – Feuerbach. LP – Feldmann. 2B – CL – O’Tool 2. Col: Feldmann, Westhoff

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News