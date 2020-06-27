Clear Lake edges Columbus, 7-4

-
WATERLOO – Clear Lake took advantage of 11 walks as the Lions scored a 7-4 non-conference win over Waterloo Columbus Saturday at Sulentic Field.
The Lions scored three times in the top of the seventh to extend a 4-3 lead to four runs. The Sailors rallied for one run in the bottom of the inning, but could not muster anything more.
Alex Feldmann went 2 for 4 and drove in two runs for Columbus. Connor Knudtson and Joe Dunlay drove in the Sailors other two runs.
Columbus returns to action Monday when it hosts Jesup in a junior varsity-varsity doubleheader that starts at 3:30 p.m.
Clear Lake 7, Columbus 4
Clear Lake;020;200;3 -- 7;8;1
Columbus;002;100;1 -- 4;11;2
WP – Feuerbach. LP – Feldmann. 2B – CL – O’Tool 2. Col: Feldmann, Westhoff
