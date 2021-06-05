Cedar Rapids Xavier defeats Columbus in 1A girls' tennis championship

ANKENY – Cedar Rapids Xavier defeated Waterloo Columbus, 5-1, Saturday afternoon in a rematch of the 2019 Class 1A girls’ team tennis title that the Saints also won.

Columbus’ lone victory in the team final came from Sasha Hyacinth, who rallied from down 5-0 to defeat Miyako Coffey, 7-6 (7-3), 6-2, at Ankeny’s Prairie Sports Complex. Hyacinth had also defeated Coffey on Thursday for the state singles championship.

The Sailors faced early adversity prior to the start of singles play when Avery Hogan’s bloody nose wasn’t able to get stopped in time, and she had to forfeit her match. Xavier freshman Avery Link held off a determined effort by Sophia Fain in the No. 6 match to clinch the title for the Saints, 7-6 (7-3), 6-3.

Columbus used its depth to reach the final with a 5-2 victory over Fairfield. The Sailors secured wins at the No. 3-6 singles positions before Bre Phillips teamed up with Fain to end the dual with a 6-1, 6-1 victory at No. 1 doubles.

Columbus won the first set of all six singles matches against Fairfield, but dropped the second set in three of those battles. Phillips won a match tiebreak to set the score at 4-2 entering doubles. Hogan, Alli Hagness and Fain posted straight-set singles wins.