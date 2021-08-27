 Skip to main content
Big 2nd half sparks Dike-NH upset over Columbus
PREP FOOTBALL

WATERLOO – Dike-New Hartford was in trouble.

Serious trouble.

Down 14-0 and looking like it may be run off the field by Waterloo Columbus, the perennial powerhouse program responded.

And the visiting Wolverines earned a huge road victory, rallying for a 35-21 win Friday on a steamy kickoff to the football season.

"It took us a while to get into the flow of the game," veteran Dike-New Hartford coach Don Betts said. "Once we got going, we really got after them and played Wolverine football. We established the running game and that was huge for us."

Junior Jerek Hall rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns as the Dike-NH offensive line wore down the favored Sailors. The Wolverines scored 28 second-half points.

"We knew we could come back," Hall said. "We got down early, but we knew we had plenty of time to rally. Our offensive line was phenomenal and gave me huge holes to run through, especially in the second half. They blocked great. It was really exciting to knock off a good team like Columbus."

Short-handed Columbus played without all-state senior linebacker Dallas Westhoff, an Indiana State commit, who is sidelined after suffering a broken bone in his leg.

Westhoff, injured in a scrimmage, was on crutches with a large black brace on his right leg Friday.

Even without Westhoff, Columbus grabbed a commanding early lead.

Senior quarterback Carter Gallagher scored on a 4-yard run before he connected on a 50-yard TD pass to a wide-open Caden Hartz to make it 14-0.

The Wolverines closed to within 14-7 at halftime after a 1-yard QB sneak by Jacob Stockdale.

Dike-New Hartford scored 21 unanswered points, adding short scoring runs by by Rhett Wardell and Stockdale to take a 21-14 edge.

"We knew we were going to face some adversity and we just tried to keep our energy up when we got behind," Stockdale said. "We made some adjustments in the second half that really paid off. We really came together and I think the sky's the limit for this team."

The Sailors came right back with another Gallagher-to-Hartz connection, this time from 62 yards, to tie the game 21-21 late in the third quarter.

But the fourth quarter belonged to the Wolverines. Hall broke free on a 30-yard scamper before capping the scoring drive with a 7-yard run.

Down 28-21, Columbus marched to the Dike-NH 30 before consecutive Gallagher passes on third and fourth down fell incomplete.

The explosive Hall then darted down the field on a 49-yard run before finishing the drive with a 10-yard sprint to make it 35-21.

"We just wore down," Columbus coach Brad Schmit said. "We didn't help ourselves with penalties and shot ourselves in the foot. Credit Dike-New Hartford. They weathered that initial storm and they took it to us in the second half."

Columbus had a number of players come out of the game while suffering cramps on a hot, humid evening. The Sailors will try to regroup when they travel to West Branch in Week 2.

"We have great competitors on this team," Schmit said. "And I know they will come back strong."

Craig Sesker is a sports reporter for the Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @Craigsesker. You can reach him via email at Craig.Sesker@WCFCourier.com or via phone at 319-575-2891.

Dike-NH 35, Columbus 21

Dike-NH;0;7;14;14 – 35

Columbus;14;0;7;0 – 21

WC – Carter Gallagher 4 run (Ben Trost kick)

WC – Caden Hartz 50 pass from Gallagher (Trost kick)

DNH – Jacob Stockdale 1 run (Nolan Dall kick)

DNH – Rhett Wardell 1 run (Dall kick)

DNH – Stockdale 1 run (Dall kick)

WC – Hartz 62 pass from Gallagher (Trost kick)

DNH – Jerek Hall 7 run (Dall kick)

DNH – Hall 10 run (Dall kick)

DNH WC

First downs 13 9

Rushes-yards 41-229 25-82

Passing yards 171 166

Comp-att-int 12-17-1 8-20-0

Punts-avg. 1-33.0 3-31.0

Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-0

Penalties-yards 5-30 7-35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

DIKE-NH – Hall 27-187, Devon Kollasch 3-13, Wardell 3-13, Stockdale 7-11, Gus Varney 1-5

COLUMBUS – Gallagher 18-57, Josh Heine 3-25, Caleb Holthaus 3-0.

Passing

DIKE-NH – Stockdale 12-17-1, 171 yards

COLUMBUS – Gallagher 8-20-0, 166 yards.

Receiving

DIKE-NH – Nathan Graves 5-89, Hall 3-31, Braxten Johnson 1-21, Kollasch 2-15, Wardell 1-15.

COLUMBUS – Hartz 3-130, Parker Kjeldsen 1-11, Holthaus 1-8, Heine 1-7, Trost 1-6, Myles Gardner 1-5.

