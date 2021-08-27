Big 2nd half sparks Dike-NH upset over Columbus

WATERLOO – Dike-New Hartford was in trouble.

Serious trouble.

Down 14-0 and looking like it may be run off the field by Waterloo Columbus, the perennial powerhouse program responded.

And the visiting Wolverines earned a huge road victory, rallying for a 35-21 win Friday on a steamy kickoff to the football season.

"It took us a while to get into the flow of the game," veteran Dike-New Hartford coach Don Betts said. "Once we got going, we really got after them and played Wolverine football. We established the running game and that was huge for us."

Junior Jerek Hall rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns as the Dike-NH offensive line wore down the favored Sailors. The Wolverines scored 28 second-half points.

"We knew we could come back," Hall said. "We got down early, but we knew we had plenty of time to rally. Our offensive line was phenomenal and gave me huge holes to run through, especially in the second half. They blocked great. It was really exciting to knock off a good team like Columbus."