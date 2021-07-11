All-North Iowa Cedar League East softball team released

Waterloo Columbus placed three players on the all-North Iowa Cedar League softball first team.

Sophomore Pitcher Haile Frost, sophomore outfielder Kamryn Regenold and sophomore utility player Sydney Gardner all were picked to the first team

Gardner blasted 11 home runs and drove in 54 runs during the regular season. Regenold scored 34 times and batted .426.

Frost won 21 games in the circle.

Among other players to make the first team were Dike-New Hartford catcher Payton Nolan. Nolan, a freshman, led the division with a .511 batting average.

Hudson’s Ella Engel was named Player of the Year, and head coach Jeff Curley was named Coach of the Year. The Pirates also saw senior first baseman Kylee Sallee and eighth grader Ella Hiatt make the team. Sallee led the division with 48 steals.

Jesup freshman pitcher Klair Kite and sophomore utility player Caelor Wymore also made the team.

Columbus had two players named to the second team – senior Alivia Schultz and sophomore Nyasija Simmons.

All-NICL East

First team