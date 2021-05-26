 Skip to main content
Adrianna Gallen registers hat trick as Columbus girls win regional opener
PREP ROUNDUP

WATERLOO – Adrianna Gallen scored just four minutes into the match on an assist from Anna Kneeland as Waterloo Columbus opened Class 1A, Region 6 girls’ soccer action Wednesday with a 4-0 win over Union of La Porte City.

The goal was the first of three for Gallen as she helped the third-ranked Sailors improve to 14-2 overall.

Kayla Koch also scored and had two assists. Makena Youngblut also had an assist.

Columbus will now host Dyersville Beckman (9-8) at 6 p.m. Tuesday at T.J. McLaughlin Stadium in a regional semifinal.

Columbus led just 1-0 at halftime.

Gallen scored in the 46th minute on a slotted pass from Koch. Four minutes later Koch found Gallen again to complete Gallen’s hat trick.

Koch then scored in the 74th minute to complete the scoring. 

