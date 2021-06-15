Columbus splits baseball doubleheader with Wapsie Valley

WATERLOO – Wapsie Valley held off a late rally to salvage a North Iowa Cedar League East doubleheader baseball split with Waterloo Columbus Tuesday night at Columbus High School.

Columbus opened with a nine-run haymaker in the bottom of the first inning in game one and prevailed, 16-6, in six innings. Wapsie Valley, however, responded with a 4-3 victory in the second game.

Wapsie Valley scored a single run in four of the first five innings to take a four-run lead in game two. Columbus answered with a run in the bottom of the fifth and two in the bottom of the sixth inning, but wasn’t able to draw even.

Softball

IOWA CITY HIGH 12-13, CEDAR FALLS 0-1: Class 5A’s No. 7 ranked Iowa City High recorded a pair of mercy-rule victories in three innings over Cedar Falls on Tuesday night in Iowa City.

Lauren Sandvold managed the lone hit for the Tigers in an opening game that saw Iowa City High take advantage of three fielding errors.

In game two, Ronni Steffener singled and scored the lone run for Cedar Falls that gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning. A City High team that tallied 13 hits responded with eight runs in the bottom of the frame to pull away.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.