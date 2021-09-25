Columbus boys third at Independence Invitational

INDEPENDENCE – Brennan Sauser and Ray Gearhart finished 1-2 as Oelwein captured the Independence cross country Invitational Saturday.

Sauser crossed the finish line in first in a time of 17 minutes, 24.27 seconds. Gearhart crossed four seconds later.

Columbus Catholic took third as a team behind Oelwein and New Hampton. Leo Christensen finished seventh in 18:49.45 to lead the Sailors.

In the girls’ race, Natalie Nosbisch, a freshman from New Hampton, won in 20:57.50.

Awbree Mast of Columbus was third in 22:43.69.

