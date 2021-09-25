 Skip to main content
Columbus boys third at Independence Invitational
INDEPENDENCE – Brennan Sauser and Ray Gearhart finished 1-2 as Oelwein captured the Independence cross country Invitational Saturday.

Sauser crossed the finish line in first in a time of 17 minutes, 24.27 seconds. Gearhart crossed four seconds later.

Columbus Catholic took third as a team behind Oelwein and New Hampton. Leo Christensen finished seventh in 18:49.45 to lead the Sailors.

In the girls’ race, Natalie Nosbisch, a freshman from New Hampton, won in 20:57.50.

Awbree Mast of Columbus was third in 22:43.69.

Summaries

Independence Invitational

Boys

Team standings: 1. Oelwein 23, 2. New Hampton 45, 3. Columbus Catholic 105, 4. Independence 117, 5. East Buchanan 127, 6. Edgewood-Colesburg 140, 7. Postville 154.

Top-five individuals: 1. Brennan Sauser (Oelwein), 17:24.27, 2. Ray Gearhart (Oelwein), 17:28.39, 3. Dylan Usher (New Hampton), 17:53.74, 4. Conall Sauser (Oelwein), 18:24.66, 5. Noah Valenzuela (East Buch), 18:39.32.

Columbus: 7. Leo Christensen, 18:49.45, 17, Jace Matern, 19:29.95, 21. Peter Minard (Columbus), 19:52.18, 23. Brock Hagedorn, 20:03.64, 45. Louis Minard, 23:29.38.

Girls

Team standings: 1. New Hampton 27, 2. Independence 44, 3. Oelwein 65, 4. Edgewood-Colesburg 80.

Top-five individuals: 1. Natalie Nosbisch (NH), 20:57.50, 2. Emily Jackson (NH), 22:11.25, 3. Awbree Mast (Columbus), 22:43.69, 4. Reaghan Ressler (Indee), 22:50.26, 5. Alyssa Larson (Indee), 22:56.55.

Columbus: 21. Alissa Sinnwell, 26:49.51, 36. Adrianna Gallen, 34:41.96.

