WATELROO -- Columbus Catholic High School will hold its 2019 Athletic Hall of Fame banquet Dec. 7 in Oppold Gymnasium.
Inductees are Ken Snyder, Kim (Hull) Rakers, the 1986 football team, former coach Aundra Meeks and longtime Sailor supporter Don Richards.
Activities begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20, which includes dinner. They can be purchased online at bidpal.net/chsathletichof.
For more information, contact Maddie Morehouse at (319) 232-1422.
