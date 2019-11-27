{{featured_button_text}}
Aundra Meeks, a Waterloo Columbus graduate and longtime coach and athletic director, is leaving the Sailors for a post at Dowling Catholic in West Des Moines.

WATELROO -- Columbus Catholic High School will hold its 2019 Athletic Hall of Fame banquet Dec. 7 in Oppold Gymnasium.

Inductees are Ken Snyder, Kim (Hull) Rakers, the 1986 football team, former coach Aundra Meeks and longtime Sailor supporter Don Richards.

Activities begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20, which includes dinner. They can be purchased online at bidpal.net/chsathletichof.

For more information, contact Maddie Morehouse at (319) 232-1422.

