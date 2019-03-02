DES MOINES -- A strong start is all that Treynor needed. A cold start was Grundy Center's biggest enemy.
The Cardinals jumped out to an early lead, making seven of its first eight shots, and the Spartans never heated up as Treynor avenged a 2018 state semifinal loss to Grundy Center Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena, capturing the Class 2A state championship, 48-30.
The Spartans led just once, 4-2, just 2:05 into the game, and for a heartbreaking second consecutive year finish as state runner-up.
Konnor Sudman led the Cardinals 17 points.
Kylie Willis had eight and Hailey Wallis seven to lead Grundy Center which shot just 10 of 35 from the field.
Halftime story
Treynor connected on 12 of 23 shots, and played tough, disciplined zone defense as the Cardinals took a 26-15 lead over Grundy Center at halftime in the Class 2A state championship game at Wells Fargo Arena.
Konnor Sudmann is 5-of-6 from the field and leads all scorers with 10 points.
Grundy Center shot just 5 of 20 from the field, and are 0-for-9 from 3-point range.
Kylie Willis leads the Spartans with six points.
