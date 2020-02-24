Charles City hires new volleyball coach

CHARLES CITY -- Charles City High School has hired Hailey Brown as its new volleyball head coach.

Brown is an eight-year coaching veteran who has coached club teams in Iowa and Wisconsin, served as lead coach for junior and senior camps and coached at the high school level in Tomah, Wis.

Brown, an Upper Iowa University graduate, was already in the Charles City school system. She was hired as a counselor at Charles City High last year.

