Wolf goes off for 30, Cedar Falls advances to substate finals

CEDAR FALLS - For the first 16 minutes of their Class 4A, Substate 4 semifinal match against Linn Mar of Marion, the Cedar Falls Tigers played a little cat-and-mouse with the Lions.

When the second half began, the Tigers went back to what they do best, and throttled the Lions with a 63-40 victory to advance to next week's substate final.

The Tigers, the two-time defending state champions, will play Dubuque Hempstead Tuesday at 8 p.m. at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids in attempt to reach the state tournament for the third consecutive season.

Cedar Falls beat the Mustangs, 62-50, in Dubuque on Feb. 18.

"I think we came out a little anxious and did not play very well to start, maybe even a little sloppy," said Tigers coach Ryan Schultz. "This team's strength is our defense and that carries over to our offense. We were not doing that very well in the first half and made some adjustments to get back to what we do. We increased our intensity on defense in the second half and our offense settled in and made good shots."

The Tigers (20-2) held a slim 29-26 edge at the half, and when the defense came out to start the third quarter, the execution was near flawless as they outscored the Lions 25-4 over the eight minute period.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}