Wolf goes off for 30, Cedar Falls advances to substate finals

CEDAR FALLS - For the first 16 minutes of their Class 4A, Substate 4 semifinal match against Linn Mar of Marion, the Cedar Falls Tigers played a little cat-and-mouse with the Lions.
When the second half began, the Tigers went back to what they do best, and throttled the Lions with a 63-40 victory to advance to next week's substate final.
The Tigers, the two-time defending state champions, will play Dubuque Hempstead Tuesday at 8 p.m. at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids in attempt to reach the state tournament for the third consecutive season.
Cedar Falls beat the Mustangs, 62-50, in Dubuque on Feb. 18.
"I think we came out a little anxious and did not play very well to start, maybe even a little sloppy," said Tigers coach Ryan Schultz. "This team's strength is our defense and that carries over to our offense. We were not doing that very well in the first half and made some adjustments to get back to what we do. We increased our intensity on defense in the second half and our offense settled in and made good shots."
The Tigers (20-2) held a slim 29-26 edge at the half, and when the defense came out to start the third quarter, the execution was near flawless as they outscored the Lions 25-4 over the eight minute period.
You have free articles remaining.
"I believe the second half was more us taking care of business on our end," said Schultz. "We have really good depth on this team and in the third quarter they had some difficulty on who to give up. They had to pick their poison and I think Landon (Wolf) took advantage of that."
Wolf was left unattended most of the night from outside the perimeter and he unloaded eight three-pointers with hardly a challenge, finishing with a game-high 30 points.
"This was more a matter of my teammates moving the ball around and wearing the Lions down," said a modest Wolf. "Whether they would drive in or pass it out, we wore them down and that left me open for the shots. We thought this would be a good game and it was. We started to play better defense in the second half and that always opens up our offense."
Wolf started the third frame with a pair of trey's and notched 14 of his 30 points in that span.
Chase Courbat became a good target inside as he picked up six strong points.
Cedar Falls had built it's advantage to 54-30 heading into the final period and began relinquishing the duties to a very competent bench.
"It doesn't matter who we have next because we have a target on our backs," said Wolf referencing the back-to-back titles. "Our goal is to make it back to state and go for our third title in a row. We welcome that target, because it gives us extra momentum to win."