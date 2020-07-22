West's McPoland, East's Stocks earn first team all-Mississippi Valley honors

-
A pair of metro softball players were honored Wednesday with first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference awards.
Waterloo East senior Josie Stocks was named to the first team in Mississippi Division after batting .569 in her final season. Stocks collected 37 hits in 65 at bats, socking four doubles, two triples and four home runs while driving in 33 runs.
The Trojans also saw senior Kenidi Adams and junior Jayden Bentley earn second team honors. Adams hit. 407 and scored 16 times. Bentley batted .478 and scored a team-best 18 times.
Cedar Falls sophomore Cyrah Rasmussen was named to the second team. Rasmussen batted better than .400 and she recorded 55 strike outs in 40 innings pitched.
In the Valley Division, Waterloo West’s Brianna McPoland was a first-team pick after hitting .400 and leading the Wahawks with 13 runs scored.
All-MVC softball
Mississippi Division
FIRST TEAM – Carey Koenig (Iowa City High), jr., Ayana Lindsey (Iowa City High), jr., Ella Cook (Iowa City High), jr., Sydney Fellows (Iowa City High), sr., Hannah Ironside (Cedar Rapids Prairie), jr., Jensyn Jones (Cedar Rapids Prairie), so., Kyra Loffswold (Cedar Rapids Xavier), jr., Kennedy Oleson (Cedar Rapids Xavier), jr., Briona Charipar (Cedar Rapids Xavier), jr., Sydney Kennedy (Western Dubuque), jr., Sara Horsfield (Western Dubuque), Joselyn Card-Stocks (Waterloo East), sr.
SECOND TEAM – Keli Potter (Iowa City High), sr., Brooke Bormann (Iowa City High), sr., Makayla Ribble (Iowa City High), so., Miranda Farr (Cedar Rapids Prairie), jr., Amaya Snyder Cedar Rapids Prairie), jr., Duanna Coyle (Cedar Rapids Xavier), fr., Maggie Conrad (Cedar Rapids Xavier), jr., Jacie Walters (Western Dubuque), sr., Kenidi Adams (Waterloo East), sr., Jayden Bentley (Waterloo East), jr., Cyrah Rasmussen (Cedar Falls), so., Aliyah Johnson (Dubuque Senior), so.
Honorable mention
CEDAR FALLS – Lex Hesse, Gabrielle Townsend.
EAST – Sydney Magnuson, Maysen Bruess.
Valley Division
FIRST TEAM – Addy Albert (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), fr., Jayme Scheck (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), jr., Kaylin Kinney (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), sr., Lydia Ettema (Dubuque Hempstead), fr., Micki Blean (Dubuque Hempstead), sr., Malarie Huseman (Dubuque Hempstead), sr., Anna Chapman (Dubuque Wahlert), jr., Brylee Klosterman (Iowa City Liberty), sr., Kara Maiers (Iowa City Liberty), jr., Kiahna Hill (Iowa City West), sr., Kennedy Rentschler (Linn-Mar), sr., Brianna McPoland (Waterloo West), jr.
SECOND TEAM – Taylor Robinson (Cedar Rapids Jefferson), fr., Aliyah Walker (Cedar Rapids Jefferson), jr., Abby Spore (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), sr., Alyssa Martin (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), sr., Keaton Gerber (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), so., Mya Dodge (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), jr., Kayla Springer (Dubuque Hempstead), sr., Jadyn Glab (Dubuque Hempstead), fr., Maria Roth (Dubuque Wahlert), fr., Miranda Jones (Iowa City Liberty), jr., Mischa Reiners (Iowa City Liberty, 8th, Eva Burbridge (Iowa City West), sr.,
Honorable mention
WEST – Bre’Ann Olsson, Haley Christoffer.
Jim Nelson
Sports Reporter
I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!
