West's McPoland, East's Stocks earn first team all-Mississippi Valley honors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A pair of metro softball players were honored Wednesday with first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference awards.

Waterloo East senior Josie Stocks was named to the first team in Mississippi Division after batting .569 in her final season. Stocks collected 37 hits in 65 at bats, socking four doubles, two triples and four home runs while driving in 33 runs.

The Trojans also saw senior Kenidi Adams and junior Jayden Bentley earn second team honors. Adams hit. 407 and scored 16 times. Bentley batted .478 and scored a team-best 18 times.

Cedar Falls sophomore Cyrah Rasmussen was named to the second team. Rasmussen batted better than .400 and she recorded 55 strike outs in 40 innings pitched.

In the Valley Division, Waterloo West’s Brianna McPoland was a first-team pick after hitting .400 and leading the Wahawks with 13 runs scored.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.