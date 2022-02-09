Waverly-Shell Rock heading to Dual State Championship

Wednesday night's Regional Dual was an evening of lopsided matches. The Cedar Falls Tigers had no trouble cruising past Dubuque Hempstead to begin the evening.

When it came time to face host Waverly-Shell Rock, however, it was the Go-Hawks who had no trouble getting the win.

Cedar Falls defeated Hempstead with little trouble, 52-18. That set up a date with the Go-Hawks, which WSR won handedly, 68-6. As a result, the Go-Hawks are heading to the State Dual Championships next week in Des Moines.

Cedar Falls looked absolutely dominant against DHHS as they collected10 wins compared to four by DH. Five of those wins came by Fall, four by Major Decision and one by forfeit. Of the four victories for Dubuque, one came by forfeit.

"We wanted to be here, we wanted to compete and we wanted to win" said head coach Colby Grothoff. "We knew where we're at with on paper the best team all around in (WSR). Our perspective was to worry about ourselves individually for Saturday."

Against the Go-Hawks, however, it was an entirely different story. The Go-Hawks won the first four matches by Fall with the four matches lasting a combined total of barely five minutes. 138 pounder Ryder Block only needed 15 seconds to win his match.

"This is the first step in the postseason for us in regards to the state series," said head coach Eric Whitcome. "Our next step is Saturday in the district tournament."

CFHS got their first win over WSR when standout Dylan Whitt won the 152 match by Fall in just 35 seconds over Tanner Hoth.

The Go-Hawks got back to their winning ways after that, but their next two wins came by technical fall and decision as the Tigers gave it their all. The Go-Hawks are one of the best teams in the state regardless of classification for a reason, however, as they won the next three matches by Fall with McCrae Hagarty needing just 12 seconds to defeat Drew M. Campbell at 195.

Jake Walker won the 285 match by default for WSR before the Go-Hawks closed the night out with a 6-1 decision in 106, a 3:58 Fall at 113 and a 5-1 decision at 120.

