Waterloo Swim dominates; CF boys' golfers win own Invitational

WATERLOO – Carley Caughron and Anna McNally combined for seven event wins as Waterloo Swim topped Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 107-79, Tuesday at the Central Middle School Pool.
Caughron won the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly, while swimming legs on winning relays in the 200 medley and 200 free.
McNally won the 50 free and was anchored the 200 medley relay to victory and was part of the 200 free relay win.
Waterloo also got a win from Avery Hogan in 1-meter diving.
Boys’ golf
TIGER INVITATIONAL: Paced by Max Tjoa’s four-under 68, the Cedar Falls boys easily won its own invitational Tuesday by posting an 18-hole Tiger record score of 291.
The Tigers finished 3-over as a team as it out-distanced runner-up Waukee by 23 strokes.
Luke Meyer shot an even-par 72, while Ethan Le and Owen Sawyer carded rounds of 75 and 76, respectively.
Volleyball
REGENTS FALL IN FOUR: Freshman Reagan Wheeler had 16 kills and setter Lauren Bergstrom had 22 assists as Waterloo Christian dropped a four-set match to Don Bosco Tuesday, 25-21, 25-21, 16-25, 25-18.
“Our girls had a lot of fun and fought the entire match,” Regent head coach Angela Evans said.
Results
Girls’ swimming
WATERLOO SWIM 107, CR JEFFERSON 79
200 MEDLEY RELAY – 1. Waterloo (Kate Miller, Rylie Long, Carley Caughron, Anna McNally), 2:05.69, 2. Waterloo, 2:17.92, 3. Jefferson, 2:26.18.
200 FREE – 1. Lauren Williams (CRJ), 2:03.84, 2. Sayla Elliott-Ott (Waterloo), 2:27.55, 3. Ava Bertram (Waterloo), 2:31.45.
200 INDVIDUAL MEDLEY – 1. Caughron (Waterloo), 2:13.98, 2. Charlie DeGroot (CRJ), 2:40.46, 3. Long (Waterloo), 2:44.54.
50 FREE – 1. McNally (Waterloo), 28.10, 2. Anna Gieser (Waterloo), 28.6, 3. Abby Koppmann (Waterloo), 29.75.
DIVING – 1. Avery Hogan (Waterloo), 235.25, 2. Nat Freeman (CRJ), 230.75, 3. Lauren Kimball (Waterloo), 227.75.
100 BUTTERFLY – 1. Caughron (Waterloo), 59.18, 2. Kaitlyn Sellon (CRJ), 1:09.81, 3. Abby Wendland (Waterloo), 1:18.76.
100 FREE – 1. L. Williams (CRJ), 56.54, 2. Miller (Waterloo), 1:03.57, 3. Gieser (Waterloo), 1:03.90.
500 FREE – 1. Emma Williams (CRJ), 6:29.32, 2. Elliott-Ott (Waterloo), 6:35.44, 3. Bertram (Waterloo), 6:55.35.
200 FREE RELAY – 1. Waterloo (Caughron. McNally, Gieser, Miller), 1:49.54, 2. Jefferson, 1:53.02, 3. Waterloo, 2:02.70.
100 BACKSTROKE – 1. Sellon (CRJ), 1:12.02, 2. Madi Childers (CRJ), 1:13.62, 3. Miller (Waterloo), 1:15.63.
100 BREASTSTROKE – 1. Addi Mougin (CRJ), 1:17.05, 2. Long (Waterloo), 1:22.93, 3. Jade Cox (Waterloo), 1:23.11.
400 FREE RELAY – 1. Jefferson (Sellon, Mougin, Klees, Williams), 4:05.81, 2. Waterloo, 4:23.68, 3. Jefferson, 4:30.18.
Boys’ golf
Tiger Invitational
Team Standings – 1. Cedar Falls 291, 2. Waukee 314, 3. Cedar Rapids Washington 320, 4. Cedar Rapids Prairie 323, 5. Linn-Mar 324, 6. Marshalltown 326, 7. Western Dubuque 331, 8. Dubuque Hempstead 355, 9. Dubuque Senior 357, T10. Muscatine 361, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 361.
Medalist – Max Tjoa (Cedar Falls), 68.
Cedar Falls – Tjoa 68, 2. Luke Meyer 72, 5. Ethan Lee 75, 7. Owen Sawyer 76.
