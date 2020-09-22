Waterloo Swim dominates; CF boys' golfers win own Invitational

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Carley Caughron and Anna McNally combined for seven event wins as Waterloo Swim topped Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 107-79, Tuesday at the Central Middle School Pool.

Caughron won the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly, while swimming legs on winning relays in the 200 medley and 200 free.

McNally won the 50 free and was anchored the 200 medley relay to victory and was part of the 200 free relay win.

Waterloo also got a win from Avery Hogan in 1-meter diving.

Boys’ golf

TIGER INVITATIONAL: Paced by Max Tjoa’s four-under 68, the Cedar Falls boys easily won its own invitational Tuesday by posting an 18-hole Tiger record score of 291.

The Tigers finished 3-over as a team as it out-distanced runner-up Waukee by 23 strokes.

Luke Meyer shot an even-par 72, while Ethan Le and Owen Sawyer carded rounds of 75 and 76, respectively.

Volleyball