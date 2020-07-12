Watch now: Cedar Falls native Kyle Trunnell clears final hurdles

CEDAR FALLS — Athletic achievements in 2020 don’t need to draw a crowd. Just ask Cedar Falls track and field standout Kyle Trunnell.
During a week in late May that had been reserved for his senior state track meet, Trunnell found himself competing in front of a more intimate audience at the University of Northern Iowa’s track. His grandma, parents, younger brother and sister were in attendance as he attempted to achieve a season-long 110-meter high hurdle goal to break the event’s school record.
Of course, there was no official track season this past spring due to the coronavirus. The record time of 14.64 seconds that Nick Nelson set in 2004 would remain the official mark. Still, that didn’t stop Trunnell from setting his sights on completing the race faster.
A starter’s pistol was replaced by a pair of 2x6 boards connected to a hinge that made a loud sound and provided a visual for the Hudl Technique app used to produce a time that was as close to fully automatic as possible.
Trunnell finished his time trial in 14.55.
“No one else is going to count it, but this was something that I needed to do before I could move on from high school track,” Trunnell said. “Everyone who I would have wanted to know was there. It was such a refreshing break from everything going so wrong this year. It was so nice to be like, ‘I finally did it.’”
That may have been Trunnell’s closest taste of anything resembling competition in 2020 prior to joining UNI’s track and field program. Suddenly an opportunity popped up last week in Brooklyn, Iowa.
Mike Jay, the state and Drake Relays public-address announcer, organized a track and field carnival Tuesday night that was sponsored by the Track Guy Foundation. The field included some of the region’s top sprinters and hurdlers.
Trunnell had been engaged in a conversation on social media with metro rival Deyton Love of Waterloo West about how awesome it would be to have a meet this summer. Jay jumped in and informed them of his event the day plans became finalized.
Love, a Wartburg track and field commit, had been training with Trunnell for months thinking they may never compete against each other again in an official race. The two Cedar Valley seniors entered this season among the state’s top hurdlers.
“We were so excited to be able to race each other one last time,” Trunnell said. “We’d always joked that we’d hope we have a photo finish in the state finals senior year.”
Instead, their high hurdle showdown took place on a picture-perfect summer day at BGM High School’s track.
Trunnell didn’t get off to a great start, but still felt a good push out of the blocks. He slightly trailed both Love and Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Drew Bartels (another one of the state’s top hurdlers) early into the race. Bartels hit a hurdle that eliminated him from contention and Love clipped a pair down the stretch. Trunnell closed strong and caught the former Wahawk at the finish line, 14.34 to 14.49.
Not only was Trunell’s time a couple tenths of a second quicker than the Cedar Falls school record, it was also faster than the winning 14.52 Linn-Mar’s Trent Davis clocked with a tailwind during the 2019 Class 4A state final. The eighth-place finisher that day was Trunnell, who was often was bested by Love and Davis throughout his high school career.
Trunnell also recorded a personal record 200-meter dash time of 22.7 during Tuesday’s event, finishing runner-up to St. Louis Park, Minnesota’s Ezekiel Clark.
“Coming out of that meet, it’s just such a nice, satisfying end to high school track,” Trunnell said. “I put in almost a year’s worth of effort without really any consistent track meets. For it all to finally pay off and culminate in a such a big win for me, it was so gratifying.”
While Cedar Falls track and field coach Dirk Homewood didn’t have the opportunity to train Trunnell in 2020, he couldn’t have been more proud of the recent graduate’s accomplishment. Had there been a season, Trunnell was projected to be a leader within a deep and talented corps of Cedar Falls sprinters.
“His accomplishment speaks more of him and his dedication,” Homewood said. “He did this all on his own.
“He listened over the years of how we program our athletes with our workouts. … He had something that he wanted to showcase and the opportunity presented itself and he took full advantage of it.”
Once a football player who had to be talked into going out for track by his mom in seventh grade, Trunnell is now looking forward to continuing his track career inside his hometown. Academically, he enters UNI as a pre-med major.
“He’s on the way up,” said Homewood, who successfully competed within UNI’s track and field program as a collegiate athlete. “I think he has a lot of potential.
“Once we understood that in order for him to get to that next level in the 110’s, he had to be one of the top sprinters on the team, you could start to see that his ability in the 110’s improved. I think that as he moves into the next level. He’s going to find that being able to run in the 4x1 at the collegiate level is only going to help him in the 110’s and 60 hurdles indoor.”
