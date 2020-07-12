Watch now: Cedar Falls native Kyle Trunnell clears final hurdles

That may have been Trunnell’s closest taste of anything resembling competition in 2020 prior to joining UNI’s track and field program. Suddenly an opportunity popped up last week in Brooklyn, Iowa.

Mike Jay, the state and Drake Relays public-address announcer, organized a track and field carnival Tuesday night that was sponsored by the Track Guy Foundation. The field included some of the region’s top sprinters and hurdlers.

Trunnell had been engaged in a conversation on social media with metro rival Deyton Love of Waterloo West about how awesome it would be to have a meet this summer. Jay jumped in and informed them of his event the day plans became finalized.

Love, a Wartburg track and field commit, had been training with Trunnell for months thinking they may never compete against each other again in an official race. The two Cedar Valley seniors entered this season among the state’s top hurdlers.

“We were so excited to be able to race each other one last time,” Trunnell said. “We’d always joked that we’d hope we have a photo finish in the state finals senior year.”

Instead, their high hurdle showdown took place on a picture-perfect summer day at BGM High School’s track.