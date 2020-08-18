Watch now: Cedar Falls driven to remain a Class 4A power

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls will take an impressive 24-game regular season win streak into the 2020 season.

The Tigers were ousted by Bettendorf in the Class 4A state quarterfinals last season after making a run to the championship game in 2018.

This year’s group has a solid foundation back on both sides of the ball. Ryan Ostrich ran for 1,185 yards and 18 touchdowns last season and will be working behind an offensive line of five returning starters. Trey Campbell and Daniel Hutchins return with big-play capabilities on offense.

Junior Hunter Jacobson is the front runner at quarterback following the graduation of all-stater Cael Loecher.

Linbackers Eli Mickey (54.5 tackles) and Ryley Barnett (25.5 tackles) lead a defense with Jase Seger and Nate Gee also back in the defensive secondary.

Cedar Falls has just three home games inside the UNI-Dome on its schedule including an Aug. 28 opener against Dubuque Senior.

