CEDAR FALLS – West Des Moines Valley earned a ticket to state with a 37-20 win over Cedar Falls.

The Cedar Falls Tigers put up a strong showing on defense for most of the game, but couldn’t get their shots to fall.

Turnovers in and near the paint translated into second chances for the Valley Tigers. According to head coach Gregg Groen, he was proud of the defensive play, but luck wasn’t on their side.

“I think they’re a good defensive team and I thought we had some good shots here and there that we tried to get to fall and they wouldn’t fall for us,” Groen said. “Things are falling for them and they didn’t quite fall for us.”

Valley got out to a commanding start in the first quarter with a 15-4 lead.

Ana Spaine and Brynne Katcher led Valley’s offense with four points each.

In the second quarter, Cedar Falls improved on defense holding Valley to just six points, but the Tigers' offense remained frozen.

In the third quarter, Cedar Falls put up an even better showing on defense and held Valley to four points, but only scored once on a basket by Grace Knutson.

Leading 25-15, Valley sealed the win with 12 points in the final quarter to the Tigers' five.

Despite the outcome, Groen said the game will serve as a valuable lesson to a young team and will motive the girls in the future.

“I think it’s just we have a young team," Groen said. "We have most of the people back next year and I think they just know what it’s going to take to play at state and get to state and I think they’re the type of team that’s willing to work to get there.”

West Des Moines Valley 37, Cedar Falls 20 VALLEY - Elan Litt 2-5 0-0 5, Elise Jaeger 3-11 2-3 8, Jayci Loecke 3-9 0-0 7, Brynne Katcher 2-10 4-4 9, Ana Spaine 4-4 0-0 8, Madison Browne 0-4 0-0 0, Sierra Emison Clair 0-1 0-0 0. CEDAR FALLS - Gabie Hanks 0-1 0-0 0, Grace Knutson 3-12 4-5 12, Karis Finley 1-8 0-0 3, Aniah Burks 0-1 2-2 2, Grace Hannan 1-1 0-2 2, Sophie Stanic 0-1 1-2 1, Johnna Dieken 0-2 0-0 0. Valley;15;6;4;12 – 37 Cedar Falls;4;9;2;5 – 20 3-point goals – Valley 3-17 (Litt 1-4, Jaeger 0-5, Loecke 1-5 Katcher 1-3, Browne 0-3, Emison Clair 0-1), Cedar Falls 3-10 (Knutson 2-5, Finley 1-5).