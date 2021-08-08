Updated: Trey Campbell says UNI felt like home

“He is a very special player,” Schultz said. “It has been pretty cool to see all these guys go up there recently and stay local, have the community rally around them.”

Campbell jumped into a talented Tigers’ line up in 2019-20 where he helped Cedar Falls finish third at the state tournament. In the third-place game that season, Campbell had 13 points, six assists, three steals and three rebounds in a win over Ankeny Centennial in that game.

Campbell averaged 6.5 points, 4.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds during his sophomore campaign, but last year leading the Tigers back to the 4A state semifinals he took his game to another level averaging 13.9 points, 5.0 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game.

Schultz says the biggest thing he and his staff have stressed to Campbell is sometimes he has to be less unselfish.

“We’ve had to talk to him about that,” Schultz said. “The athleticism, ball skills and feel for the game has always been there. I think it has just been a maturity from a strength perspective and also taking on a more of a scoring role on. Taking on that role with leadership so when we need a basket he is the one to go get it. It is those type of things.