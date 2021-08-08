Updated: Trey Campbell says UNI felt like home

CEDAR FALLS – The COVID-19 pandemic has made recruiting and in-particular in-person visits much harder for potential collegiate student-athletes.
It turns out Cedar Falls multi-sport star Trey Campbell didn’t need to go far to find his destination.
Friday, the 6-foot-4 senior-to-be announced he would join former Tiger teammates AJ Green, Landon Wolf and Chase Courbat on the University of Northern Iowa’s basketball roster.
A point guard, Campbell said the past week reaffirmed what he felt all along.
“I was thinking about it during the week and I was going to UNI for open gym where I’d practice and scrimmaged with all of the guys. It felt like home,” Campbell said. “Having a lot of former teammates already there, guys I’ve played with before, was a big factor.”
Campbell, who begins football practice Monday and will run track in the spring, said UNI was leading candidate in his recruitment from the beginning and he did not take any visits despite many phone conversations with other potential suitors.
“UNI went out of the way,” Campbell said. “They called me almost every day. And, it was all the coaches calling and saying come on over to open gym. They were all involved and that was big.”
Cedar Falls head coach Ryan Schultz says the Panthers are getting a good one.
“He is a very special player,” Schultz said. “It has been pretty cool to see all these guys go up there recently and stay local, have the community rally around them.”
Cedar Falls had 17 athletes combine to score points in 13 events as the Tigers accumulated a championship total of 87 points.
Campbell jumped into a talented Tigers’ line up in 2019-20 where he helped Cedar Falls finish third at the state tournament. In the third-place game that season, Campbell had 13 points, six assists, three steals and three rebounds in a win over Ankeny Centennial in that game.
Campbell averaged 6.5 points, 4.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds during his sophomore campaign, but last year leading the Tigers back to the 4A state semifinals he took his game to another level averaging 13.9 points, 5.0 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game.
Schultz says the biggest thing he and his staff have stressed to Campbell is sometimes he has to be less unselfish.
“We’ve had to talk to him about that,” Schultz said. “The athleticism, ball skills and feel for the game has always been there. I think it has just been a maturity from a strength perspective and also taking on a more of a scoring role on. Taking on that role with leadership so when we need a basket he is the one to go get it. It is those type of things.
“This summer we have seen him be more aggressive. He is a special player who makes everyone around him better. He really has taken his game to the next level which helps him impact a game in so many ways.”
Campbell, who says he has spent the summer working on a more consistent 3-point shot and being able to finish to the basket through contact said being more aggressive is not a hard concept to get behind.
“The last couple of years I’ve played on some pretty talented teams and I didn’t have to do that as much. And, I love sharing the ball,” Campbell said. “I feel comfortable stepping up and doing that more when I have too.”
Campbell is expected to be a force at wide receiver for the Tigers this fall. His junior season saw him score a pair of rushing touchdowns and haul in two touchdown passes in a 10-1 season in 2020.
Campbell was also an integral part of Cedar Falls’ state track and field championship team this past spring.