Updated: Tjoa stands third at NHSGA national golf invitational

PINEHURST, N.C. – Cedar Falls' Max Tjoa fired a 67 Tuesday during the second round of the NHSGA High School Golf National Invitational, the low round of the day, at the Pinehurst Resort.

The round vaulted Tjoa from tied for 10th to third in a field of 330 golfers.

Tjoa stands at 7-under for the tournament, two strokes back of leader Benjamin Siriboury of Maryland and one-stroke back of Dalton Burts of Georgia.

Representing the state of Iowa, five Cedar Falls golfers -- Tjoa, Owen Sawyer, Sam Jermier, Evan Schofield and Jack Beecher -- moved up from sixth to fourth during the second round.

Sawyer and Jermier each shot 75 Tuesday, while Schofield carded a 76 Beecher came in with a 78.

First-day leader Georgia remains in first with 36-hole total of 573, 10 shots better than North Carolina. Iowa has a two-round total of 594, and its scores of 293 was only bettered by North Carolina Tuesday.

The final round is Wednesday.

Monday's recap

The team was tied for sixth after Monday's first round.

The Iowa squad comprised of Scofield, Beecher, Tjoa, Sawyer, Jermier carded a 13-over 301 Monday during the opening round of the 54-hole invitational.

Tjoa and Jermier each shot 2-under 70s to pace the Iowa squad. Beecher carded a 79, and Sawyer turned in an 84. Tjoa and Jermeier are tied for 10th in the individual race.

A team from Georgia shot a -14 under and leads by 18 strokes over North Carolina and Ohio who are tied for second.

There field is comprised of 53 different teams.