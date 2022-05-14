Unruh scores five times in Cedar Falls win

WATERLOO – Truman Unruh scored five times as Cedar Falls topped Dubuque Wahlert in boys’ soccer action Friday at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.

Unruh scored twice in the first half and three times in the second. Simon Plassman, Ryan Marten and Ian O’Loughlin had assists in the game.

Ethan Beneke made four saves to post the shutout as the Tigers improved to 11-3.

In girls’ action, Cedar Falls improved to 11-3 with a 6-0 win over Dubuque Wahlert in Dubuque.

Sophomore Grace Fober had a hat trick, while Zoe Zylstra scored twice and Ella Ubben tallied.

Peyton Kellum and Zylstra recorded assists.

Alena Litzel and Claire Smothers combined for the shutout making five saves.

Girls' golf

In Dike, Columbus Catholic's Molly Fereday took second in a 2A regional at Fox Ridge Golf Course.

Fereday carded a 77, finishing three strokes back of Sumner-Fredericksburg's Chloe Bolte.

Maryn Bixby and Anna Syharath of Dike-New Hartford tied for third with 85s.

Dike-New Hartford, Sumner-Fredericksburg, and Oelwein advanced to the regional finals at Clarion at the Clarmond Country Club.

In a 2A meet at Belmond, New Hampton got 83s from Sanja Noehl and Lydia Olson as the Chickasaws advanced to a regional final at Bear Creek in Forest City.

In Tripoli, Grundy Center advanced as Abbie Lindeman earned medalist honors with an 84. The Spartans will host the regional final at Town & Country Golf Club Wednesday.

