UNI nets commitment from Cedar Falls libero, Bronner

After stellar play in the state tournament where Cedar Falls captured the 5A state title, Bronner’s name began to pop in recruiting circles. In addition to UNI, Bronner had been in contact with Drake, Creighton, DePaul, Illinois State and Mississippi.

“Alivia has the right mindset for the position she plays,” Cedar Falls head coach Matt Johnson said. “She can pass and defend. I think the fact she is one of those selfless kids that can do a little bit of everything well and fit in well with the program of our size with other talented players it just shows she is going to be able to do the same thing at the college level.

“She got better as the year went on. She probably played two of her best matches of the year in the state tournament. I think from a college prospective they see someone like that who makes improvements all year long, practices well and then not only see what she is as a player but what she can be as a player, too.”

Bronner played in 43 matches this past fall and recorded 216 digs, fourth on the team, that included Division I recruits Akacia Brown (Mississippi State), Alayna Yates (Dayton) and Kirsten Graves (Drake) as well as Division I basketball recruit Emerson Green.

Bronner will step into Graves starting role at libero this season for the Tigers.