UNI nets commitment from Cedar Falls libero, Bronner

CEDAR FALLS – Bobbi Petersen’s recruiting pitch is probably pretty good.
The Northern Iowa head volleyball coach has won more than 500 matches in her long career and that is not possible unless good players have been convinced to come to Cedar Falls.
Petersen didn’t have to look far to make her most recent pitch. In fact, she had to look no further than the season-ticket section at the McLeod Center.
Friday, UNI received a verbal commitment from Cedar Falls libero and junior-to-be Alivia Bronner, who has witnessed every Panther home volleyball match the last three seasons, and has attended previous Panther summer volleyball camps.
“Earlier in the year they had watched me a lot and then COVID happened,” Bronner said. “Then on June 15th when we could start talking again, we really started talking.
“I just fell in love with the coaching staff. Fell in love with the program. I love going to the games and the match day atmosphere is great. It was an easy decision. It’s crazy. I never thought I’d be in this position.”
Bronner, a 5-foot-8 libero plays for the same Six Pack Club that includes Iowa State commit Morgan Brandt of Sumner-Fredericksburg and Avery Beckett of Waverly-Shell Rock who is committed to South Dakota.
After stellar play in the state tournament where Cedar Falls captured the 5A state title, Bronner’s name began to pop in recruiting circles. In addition to UNI, Bronner had been in contact with Drake, Creighton, DePaul, Illinois State and Mississippi.
“Alivia has the right mindset for the position she plays,” Cedar Falls head coach Matt Johnson said. “She can pass and defend. I think the fact she is one of those selfless kids that can do a little bit of everything well and fit in well with the program of our size with other talented players it just shows she is going to be able to do the same thing at the college level.
“She got better as the year went on. She probably played two of her best matches of the year in the state tournament. I think from a college prospective they see someone like that who makes improvements all year long, practices well and then not only see what she is as a player but what she can be as a player, too.”
Bronner played in 43 matches this past fall and recorded 216 digs, fourth on the team, that included Division I recruits Akacia Brown (Mississippi State), Alayna Yates (Dayton) and Kirsten Graves (Drake) as well as Division I basketball recruit Emerson Green.
Bronner will step into Graves starting role at libero this season for the Tigers.
“I need to continue to be a leader,” Bronner said. “I need to grow in that part of the game.”
That is an area Johnson says he’s already seen big improvements from Bronner.
“She is not of those kids by personality isn’t really talkative or a loud kid,” Johnson said. “But she understands the importance of that, especially for the position she plays. And from the recruitment standpoint, you can’t be a wallflower if you are playing the libero position. She did a good job this offseason of making herself more of a vocal leader and understanding the energy side of things and talking side of things kind of brings up the level of her teammates.
“I think she has embraced that.”
