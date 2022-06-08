Tuesday replay: Schoepske’s walk-off grand slam in extras propels West to win over Cougars

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo West softball team is rolling.

Hosting No. 15 Cedar Rapids Kennedy Cougars, the 2020 5A state champions Tuesday, the Wahawks owned a streak of five-consecutive victories and a 6-4 record.

In the first contest, the Cougars got the better of the streaking Wahawks. Kennedy managed to hold West to just three hits--a double from junior Addison Wells and two singles by Sydney Wilson--as the Cougars won 4-0.

However, in the second matchup, the Wahawks regained their stride at the plate in grand fashion.

For the first six and a half innings of action, it appeared as though the second part of the doubleheader would end the same way as the first--with a 4-0 Kennedy win.

But, in the bottom of the seventh, Wilson hit a solo home run to break up a no-hitter. The Wahawks stormed back with three more runs to tie up the contest, 4-4, and send it to extra innings.

After both teams scored two runs in the eighth inning, the Wahawks earned the chance to nab a walk-off win by holding the Cougars scoreless in the top of the ninth.

After the bases were loaded, West eighth grader Addy Schoepske blasted a deep shot over the fence for a game-winning grand slam as the Wahawks earned their six victory in seven games, 10-6, to improve to 7-5 on the season.

In addition to Schoepske’s heroics, Wilson also put a big performance at the plate during the doubleheader. Wilson went 4-for-6 with a double and home run. Schoepske and Wilson also each scored three times.

Cedar Falls drops two to Linn-Mar: The Tigers lost both games of a home doubleheader to Linn-Mar, Tuesday.

The Lions scored one run in the top of the first and two runs in both the fourth and sixth innings to defeat the Tigers 5-0 in the first matchup.

Cedar Falls responded in the second game with two runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a 2-0 lead. The Tigers lead would last until the seventh inning when the Lions managed to score four runs. Cedar Falls could not mount a comeback as Linn-Mar escaped with a 4-2 victory.

Senior Cyrah Rasmussen pitched 8.2 innings for the Tigers, allowed five earned runs and recorded eight strike outs.

J-Hawks sweep Trojans in doubleheader

The Waterloo East softball team fell to 0-10 on the season after dropping both parts of a home doubleheader against Cedar Rapids Jefferson Tuesday 10-5 and 4-1.

In the first game of the night, the Trojans managed to hold a 2-2 tie with the J-Hawks through the fourth inning, but three J-Hawks’ runs in the fifth and five in the sixth proved insurmountable. The Trojans lost the first matchup 10-5.

The J-Hawks scored two runs in the third and fourth innings to provide all the offense they needed in the nightcap.

East shortstop Aalonna Ford put together a strong performance in the doubleheader. The junior went 2-for-6 at the plate with a double and a home run while tallying four RBIs.

