Tuesday replay: Cedar Falls, Columbus softball squads pick up wins

CEDAR RAPIDS – Cedar Falls improved to 17-12 with a pair of Mississippi Valley Conference wins over Cedar Rapids Washington Tuesday.

The Tigers took game one, 13-0, and won game two, 13-1.

In the opener, Cyrah Rasmussen struck out six to pick up the win, while Sydney Barnett and Carley Strelow each homered for CF. Gabby Townsend, Barnett, Lauren Ferguson and Strelow each scored two runs.

In game two, Barnett drove in four runs and had a triple. Lauren Sandvold and Strelow each scored three times, while Strelow, Sophie Stanic and Kennedy Strelow each drove in two.

Averie Bear was the winning pitcher working four innings, allowing four hits and striking out four.

Columbus with a shutout: In a game at Mount Mercy, Myka Bromley scattered nine hits to help the Sailors improve to 24-9 with a 9-0 win over English Valleys.

Bromley struck out three and walked none.

Katie Ruden hit her third home run in three games as she finished 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs. Sydney Gardner drove in a pair.

Ruden (2), Nyasija Simmons (2), Avery Hogan (3), and Gardner (2) all had multi-hit nights for Columbus.

Kennedy tops East: Cedar Rapids Kennedy captured a pair of softball wins over the Trojans Tuesday, 14-4 and 10-5.

In the opener. East's Maysen Bruess collected three doubles and drove in two runs. Tea Engel and Jocelyn Foss each doubled. Foss also had 2 RBIs. In the nightcap, Aalonna Ford went 2-for-4, while Foss and Malloree Nichols each drove in two runs. Nichols delivered a two-run home run.

Baseball

Cedar Falls lassos Indee: Ben Phillips went 3-for-3, including a home run with a pair of runs scored and 2 RBIs as the Tigers (23-9) downed the Mustangs (21-10), 14-3, in five innings Tuesday.

Caleby Raisty had two hits and scored three times, while Logan Strassburg and Cy Anderson also had two hits. Strassburg doubled twice. Colin Coonradt scored three times.

