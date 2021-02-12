Top-ranked Cedar Falls turns back spirited effort by Western Dubuque

EPWORTH – Top-ranked (4A) Cedar Falls got pushed to the finish by eighth-ranked (3A) Western Dubuque Friday in a Mississippi Valley Conference boys’ basketball game.

The Tigers improved to 14-0, but watched as the Bobcats (13-4) trimmed a 21-point deficit after three quarters with a strong fourth quarter.

Cedar Falls led 60-39 after three as Landon Wolf scored 20 points before not playing in the fourth quarter.

Chase Courbat had 12, Trey Campbell 11 and Joe Knutson 10 as four Tigers scored in double figures.

Dylan Johnson led the Bobcats with 25.

Cedar Falls 73, W. Dubuque 63

CEDAR FALLS (14-0) – Landon Wolf 7 2-3 20, Trey Campbell 5 0-0 11, Dallas Bear 2 0-0 5, Hunter Jacobson 3 2-3 9, Joel Burris 0 0-0 0, Carter Janssen 2 1-2 6, Joe Knutson 4 2-3 10, Chase Courbat 5 2-2 12. 28 9-13 73.

WESTERN DUBUQUE (13-4) – Baumhover 7 0-0 15, Bryant 4 2-2 12, DeSollar 0 0-0 0, Oltmanns 1 1-2 3, Ingalsbe 0 0-0 0, Schute 2 2-2 7, Johnson 10 1-1 26. Totals 24 6-7 63.

Cedar Falls;20;13;27;13 – 73