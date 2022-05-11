Tigers win team title, 12 individuals earn All-Metro honors

WATERLOO — Cedar Falls added another metro tournament girls’ team title to its history books Wednesday.

The Tigers carded a score of 179 during the final round at Gates Parks Golf Course.

Freshman Molly Ratchford led the Tigers with a round of 40, and earned final-round medalist honors in the process. Senior Marley Richter finished second on the Tigers with a round of 41, earning runner-up medalist honors Wednesday.

Also scoring for Cedar Falls, Taylor Urbanek and Zoe Sexton finished in fifth and seventh place overall with scores of 47 and 51, respectively. Columbus Catholic senior Molly Fereday finished in third-place overall with a round of 46.

Cedar Falls earned the team metro title for the season after turning in the lowest combined score across three separate meets at Pheasant Ridge, Irv Warren and Gates Park Golf Course.

The Tigers’ score of 722 beat second-place Waterloo West by 120 strokes while Columbus Catholic earned third place with a combined score of 871.

Cedar Falls was also heavily represented in the first and second All-Metro teams. Given to the top 12 golfers across the three meets, the Tigers earned seven of the spots on the first and second teams.

Ratchford, Richter, Urbanek and Sexton earned All-Metro First Team honors while Haley Jacobs, Jacy Nielsen and Elliot Victoria earned All-Metro Second Team honors for the Tigers.

For the Wahawks, Maddie Dolan landed on the First Team, while Evan Miehe and Grayson Nielsen finished on the Second Team. Dolan had a final round 46.

Fereday and Grace Burg represented the Columbus Catholic Sailors on the first and second teams, respectively.

Ratchford finished as the top metro golfer with a combined score of 167 across the three meets. Fereday was second at 171, ad Richter third at 174.

Ratchford said the high finish in her first season comes as a surprise.

“It is not what I expected going into the year,” Ratchford said. “I did not really know what to expect...I just did not quite know how I would stand.”

At the opposite point in her career, Fereday added one final All-Metro honor to her storied career at Columbus.

“It is a bittersweet moment,” Fereday said. “I loved getting to play with the girls in our area and I have bonded with a lot of them over the past four years. So, it is definitely a hard goodbye.”

The senior added that the meet provides an opportunity from the metro golfers to form friendships.

“You get to catchup,” Fereday said. “You really get to bond with the girls that you play with every year.”

Up next, Columbus Catholic competes in the Class 2A Region 2B tournament at the Fox Ridge Golf Course in Dike on Friday beginning at 10 a.m.

Cedar Falls, Waterloo West and Waterloo East will return for regional play on Wednesday, May 18 at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course. Action will tee off at 9 a.m.

