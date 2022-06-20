Tigers trump Trojans on Raisty’s big night

WATERLOO -- The Cedar Falls baseball team beat metro rival Waterloo East, 20-6, to improve to 18-6 on the season, Monday.

Cedar Falls (17-6) entered with momentum as winners of three straight games. Meanwhile, East (9-19) came into Monday’s contest after breaking a 4 game losing streak in its last time out against the Union Knights.

Cedar Falls head coach Brett Williams said his team, after a ‘tough’ start to last week, focused on their ability to respond and battle during their upstart winning streak.

“One of those things we were focused on is are we going to battle,” Williams said. “We have a lot of things on the table we are trying to get. We feel like we can host a playoff game.”

The Tigers turned their momentum into a big first inning as senior first basemen Ben Phillips hit a home run on the first pitch of the game.

According to Williams, the leadoff home run was Phillips’ fourth such hit of the season which spawned a nickname for the senior.

“Each one of them has been a leadoff,” Williams said. “I call him Ben Philly Henderson. He does not even know who Ricky Henderson is, but one of those deals where it has been awesome…He is just a good hitter.”

Two at-bats later senior shortstop Caleb Raisty hit a two run home run, his first of the season, to put the Tigers in front 3-0 in the top of the first.

Trailing 4-0, the Trojans managed to put up five runs on five hits, including doubles from seniors Caleb Spooner and Brock Kiewiet and sophomore DeMaris Henderson, to take the lead after one inning.

Waterloo East head coach Eric Jesse described his team’s response as ‘awesome to see’ following the game.

“You take one on the chin right away in the top half,” Jesse said. “We do not have guys who quit, guys who fold. These guys are going to compete…We answered and we took the lead.”

Despite the Trojans’ big inning, the Tigers continued to apply the pressure. Cedar Falls added four runs in the second on three walks, four instances of a hit by pitch, a sac fly from sophomore Colin Coonradt and a ground out by Raisty.

Leading 8-5, Cedar Falls added three more runs in the third and five runs in the fourth, including a grand slam by Raisty, to take a 16-5 lead after four and a half innings.

The senior said that, although it was not his intention, he knew the moment the ball left his bat that it was going over the wall.

“I knew that one was gone,” Raisty said. “It was crushed just like the first one. I was not looking to hit a homerun. I was just looking to get some guys into scoring position, get some more RBIs.”

After allowing one run in the bottom of the fifth, the Tigers scored four runs before retiring the Trojans in order to seal the 20-6 win in five innings.

Raisty said he felt confident heading into Monday after his 3-for-4 performance at the plate with two home runs and a double.

For Waterloo East, sophomore catcher DeMaris Henderson put together a strong performance of his own at the plate. Going 2-for-3, Henderson collected two doubles on the night.

“It feels good knowing that I can have my teams’ back,” Henderson said. “I know for sure I am one of the best hitters around this area and it is going to be that way for the next two years.”

Jesse seconded Henderson’s comments and added that the sophomore’s experience serves as an added bonus for the Trojans.

“Like he said, he is, for a fact, our most talented hitter in the box,” Jesse said. “One of the most talented in the area. He can hit it to all fields. This year, he has really stepped up his leadership game.”

Jesse added that, following a potentially season-ending injury to ace Justin Thomas, he hopes to continue to see young guys step up.

Up next, the Tigers and Trojans face off in a rematch on Tuesday at Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex in Cedar Falls at 7 p.m.

Linescore

Cedar Falls 20, Waterloo East 6

Cedar Falls;443;54X;X -- 20;13;2

Waterloo East;500;10X;X -- 6;7;1

Drew Grete, Hendrickson (2), Steinlage (3), Rath (4), Tresemer (5) and Shae Buskhohl. Samuel Mills, Walker (2), Hermann (5), Sallis (5) and DeMaris Henderson. WP – Hendrickson. LP – Mills. 2B – CF: Raisty. East: Spooner, Henderson (2), Kiewiet. 3B – CF: Anderson. HR – CF: Phillips, Raisty.

