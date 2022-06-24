Tigers sweep Trojans for undefeated metro season

CEDAR FALLS – The Cedar Falls Tigers are undefeated in metro softball after a hit-heavy second inning and a shutout performance helped them sweep Waterloo East 14-2 and 9-0 in a Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader.

With the season coming to a close, head coach Steve Chidester wanted to build up momentum.

“This was something that we wanted heading into the regionals in another two weeks, and we wanted to be on a roll if we can,” Chidester said. “And this is a good way, I think, to get that started.”

Cedar Falls started things off with a bang in the first inning, with two run-single from senior Cyrah Rasmussen. Then in the second, the Tigers let loose a barrage of seven hits, going through the entire lineup, and scoring eight runs to make the game 10-0.

“We talked about that a lot as far as ‘don’t leave runners on base.’ Early on in the season we were doing that,” Chidester said. “And I think that the girls are getting the hang of how all that works.”

The Trojans answered back in the third with two RBIs on a double by eighth-grader Malloree Nichols, then holding Cedar Falls scoreless in the third inning. But the Tigers pounced again in the bottom of the fourth, scoring four runs to end the game on a twelve-run mercy rule at 14-2.

This comes off the back of three straight wins for East, who beat Iowa City West earlier this week and swept Cedar Rapids Washington the night before.

“Competition was a little better tonight – obviously – than the last two opponents,” East coach Chad Adams said. “But nevertheless, yeah, we just didn’t get off the bus today. We didn’t come here ready to play.”

The second game belonged to eighth-grader Lexi Trueg, who allowed no runs and no hits through six innings as Cedar Falls chipped in nine runs. However, after giving up two hits in the bottom of the seventh, she found herself with loaded bases and her shut out on the line.

With a pop fly in the air, sophomore Lauren Sandvold made a diving catch between third and home to get the third out, securing Trueg's shutout win in just her second full varsity game.

“I think every ball put in play, usually, is counted as an ‘out,’” Trueg said after.

The sweep puts Cedar Falls to an even season at 12-12, with five of those wins against their metro rivals from East, West and Columbus Catholic.

