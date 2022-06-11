Tigers split baseball doubleheader with CR Washington

CEDAR RAPIDS – Cedar Falls split a Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader with Cedar Rapids Washington Friday.
The Tigers took the opener, 14-3, but could not overcome an early 5-0 deficit in the nightcap in a 5-3 loss
In the opener, the first six Tiger batters – Ben Phillips, Jaden Kramer, Max Steinlage, Colin Coonradt, Caleb Raisty and Logan Wroe all collected two or more hits.
Coonradt drove in four, and Kramer and Raisty each drove in three runs.
Shae Buskohl struck out six over five innings of work to get the win.
Cedar Falls 14, CR Washington 3
Cedar Falls;006;26 -- 14;13;2
Washington;200;01 - 3;5;4
Shae Buskohl and Logan Strassburg. Mullinex, P. Johnson and Schultz. 2B – CF: Raisty, Coonradt, Steinlage.
Cedar Falls;000;101;1 -- 3;6;2
Washington;041;000;x -- 5;9;2
Kramer, Reints (2) and Strassburg. 2B – CF: Phillips.
Photos: Cedar Falls baseball against Cedar Rapids Xavier, May 27
BBall Cedar Falls vs. Xavier 9
Cedar Falls senior Aden Hanson runs to score the tying run as the throw home is off line against Cedar Rapids Xavier on Friday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall Cedar Falls vs. Xavier 3
Cedar Falls players celebrate on field after senior Max Steinlage, center, hit the game-winning RBI against Cedar Rapids Xavier on Friday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall Cedar Falls vs. Xavier 1
Cedar Falls senior Max Steinlage connects with a pitch for the game-winning single against Cedar Rapids Xavier on Friday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall Cedar Falls vs. Xavier 2
Cedar Falls senior Jacob Michael steps on home plate for the winning run against Cedar Rapids Xavier on Friday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall Cedar Falls vs. Xavier 8
Cedar Falls senior Aden Hanson dives back safely to first base on the pick off attempt against Cedar Rapids Xavier on Friday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall Cedar Falls vs. Xavier 6
Cedar Falls senior Max Steinlage makes a running catch in centerfield against Cedar Rapids Xavier on Friday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall Cedar Falls vs. Xavier 4
Cedar Falls senior Logan Strassburg looks at a high pitch as he gets walked against Cedar Rapids Xavier on Friday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall Cedar Falls vs. Xavier 5
Cedar Falls senior Jaden Kramer connects with a pitch for a double against Cedar Rapids Xavier on Friday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall Cedar Falls vs. Xavier 7
Cedar Falls senior Logan Strassburg swings through a pitch for a single against Cedar Rapids Xavier on Friday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall Cedar Falls vs. Xavier 10
Cedar Falls senior Max Steinlage makes a sliding catch in centerfield against Cedar Rapids Xavier on Friday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall Cedar Falls vs. Xavier 11
Cedar Falls sophomore Colin Coonradt connects with a pitch for a double against Cedar Rapids Xavier on Friday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall Cedar Falls vs. Xavier 12
Cedar Falls sophomore Colin Coonradt prepares to round third base on his way to scoring the go-ahead run against Cedar Rapids Xavier on Friday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall Cedar Falls vs. Xavier 13
Cedar Falls against Cedar Rapids Xavier on Friday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBall Cedar Falls vs. Xavier 14
Cedar Falls junior Shae Buskohl delivers a pitch against Cedar Rapids Xavier on Friday in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!