PREP BASEBALL

Tigers split baseball doubleheader with CR Washington

CEDAR RAPIDS – Cedar Falls split a Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader with Cedar Rapids Washington Friday.

The Tigers took the opener, 14-3, but could not overcome an early 5-0 deficit in the nightcap in a 5-3 loss

In the opener, the first six Tiger batters – Ben Phillips, Jaden Kramer, Max Steinlage, Colin Coonradt, Caleb Raisty and Logan Wroe all collected two or more hits.

Coonradt drove in four, and Kramer and Raisty each drove in three runs.

Shae Buskohl struck out six over five innings of work to get the win.

Cedar Falls 14, CR Washington 3

First game

Cedar Falls;006;26 --  14;13;2

Washington;200;01  - 3;5;4

Shae Buskohl and Logan Strassburg. Mullinex, P. Johnson and Schultz. 2B – CF: Raisty, Coonradt, Steinlage.

Second game

Cedar Falls;000;101;1  --  3;6;2

Washington;041;000;x  --  5;9;2

Kramer, Reints (2) and Strassburg. 2B – CF: Phillips.

