Tigers make it eight in row to state girls' golf tournament

WATERLOO – Make it eight in a row.

With a runner-up finish in a Class 4A regional Wednesday at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course, the Cedar Falls Tiger girls’ golf team earned its eighth consecutive trip to the state golf tournament.

A balanced Tiger squad carded a 340, finishing five strokes behind champion Western Dubuque of Epworth.

Iowa City Liberty’s Bella Pettersen took medalist honors firing a 2-under 70. Pettersen scored the front nine with a 3-under 32, and stayed hot on the longer, more difficult backside.

“Great day, great scores,” Cedar Falls head coach Megan Youngkent said. “I was thinking about last year and it was a lot of the same teams, individuals, and everybody shot better.

“It is a testament to how good girls’ golf is getting in the state.”

With just one senior on its roster, Marley Richter, on any given day one of the six Tigers on the course could lead the way.

Freshman Molly Ratchford paced the Tigers on Wednesday with a 78, a career low, finishing second overall. Richter was sixth with an 82, and Haley Jacobs posted an 84, another career low.

“The good news for us our team understands my score is just one-fourth of a team score and it is important to lead with the best score I can provide,” Youngkent added.

Richter who shot rounds of 80 and 81 while helping Cedar Falls finish fourth last year at Otter Creek, said it was a good day for golf, a good day for the Tigers.

“We had some good scores. Haley came in really good for us and that was really helpful,” Richter said. “We are excited to see what happens next week.”

Jacobs recorded just 29 putts on the day as her short game carried her to a career-low.

“I feel pretty good,” Jacobs said. “I had a lot of one putts, and a lot of good up and downs.”

Ratchford, who has a team-best 18 hole average of 82.2, echoed her teammates saying the conditions were great to play great.

“The strength of our team is not just one person leads us, everybody contributes,” Ratchford said. “It was perfect out there today. Happy we qualified. It is pretty cool that I helped contribute to continue our tradition.”

Waterloo West senior Maddie Dolan finished 11th with an 88.

The 4A state championships will be held May 26-27 at the Otter Creek Golf Course in Ankeny.

In a regional final in Clarion at the Clarmond CC, Columbus Catholic senior Molly Fereday shot a 78 to finish as the runner-up medalist and earn a return trip to the 2A state meet that will be held at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course in Cedar Falls.

Fereday finished fourth overall last spring.

Sumner-Fredericksburg, led by freshman Chloe Bolte’s 74, along with Dike-New Hartford also qualified out of the Clarion regional.

Jillian Beuter led DNH with an 87.

New Hampton, third last year in 2A, is headed back to state after qualifying out of the Forest City regional which was played at Bear Creek. The Chickasaws shot 352 and were led by Lauren Nuss' 82.

In 3A action at Veterans Memorial in Clear Lake, Waverly-Shell Rock sophomore Brenna Bodensteiner and freshman Mady Mummelthei each qualified to play next week at River Valley in Adel.

Bodensteiner shot 79, while Mummelthei carded an 82.

