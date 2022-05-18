 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CLASS 4A REGIONAL GOLF

Tigers make it eight in row to state girls' golf tournament

  • Updated
WATERLOO – Make it eight in a row.

With a runner-up finish in a Class 4A regional Wednesday at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course, the Cedar Falls Tiger girls’ golf team earned its eighth consecutive trip to the state golf tournament.

A balanced Tiger squad carded a 340, finishing five strokes behind champion Western Dubuque of Epworth.

051922-spt-Regional-Golf 3

Cedar Falls freshman Molly Ratchford blasts an approach shot to the sixth green Wednesday during a Class 4A regional golf meet at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course. 

Iowa City Liberty’s Bella Pettersen took medalist honors firing a 2-under 70. Pettersen scored the front nine with a 3-under 32, and stayed hot on the longer, more difficult backside.

“Great day, great scores,” Cedar Falls head coach Megan Youngkent said. “I was thinking about last year and it was a lot of the same teams, individuals, and everybody shot better.

“It is a testament to how good girls’ golf is getting in the state.”

With just one senior on its roster, Marley Richter, on any given day one of the six Tigers on the course could lead the way.

051922-spt-Regional-Golf 6

Cedar Falls freshman Molly Ratchford follows her putt from just off the third hole Wednesday during a Class 4A regional golf meet at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course. 

Freshman Molly Ratchford paced the Tigers on Wednesday with a 78, a career low, finishing second overall. Richter was sixth with an 82, and Haley Jacobs posted an 84, another career low.

“The good news for us our team understands my score is just one-fourth of a team score and it is important to lead with the best score I can provide,” Youngkent added.

Richter who shot rounds of 80 and 81 while helping Cedar Falls finish fourth last year at Otter Creek, said it was a good day for golf, a good day for the Tigers.

“We had some good scores. Haley came in really good for us and that was really helpful,” Richter said. “We are excited to see what happens next week.”

Jacobs recorded just 29 putts on the day as her short game carried her to a career-low.

“I feel pretty good,” Jacobs said. “I had a lot of one putts, and a lot of good up and downs.”

051922-spt-Regional-Golf-1

Cedar Falls senior Marley Richter watches as her 30-foot plus putt just misses for a birdie on the Par-4 seventh hole at the Irv Warren Golf Course Wednesday in a Class 4A regional golf meet. 

Ratchford, who has a team-best 18 hole average of 82.2, echoed her teammates saying the conditions were great to play great.

“The strength of our team is not just one person leads us, everybody contributes,” Ratchford said. “It was perfect out there today. Happy we qualified. It is pretty cool that I helped contribute to continue our tradition.”

Waterloo West senior Maddie Dolan finished 11th with an 88.

The 4A state championships will be held May 26-27 at the Otter Creek Golf Course in Ankeny.

Molly Fereday flag

Columbus Catholic's Molly Fereday poses with the Class 2A state qualifying flat Wednesday at Clarmond CC in Clarion after qualifying as an individual for the state tournament next week at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course in Cedar Falls

In a regional final in Clarion at the Clarmond CC, Columbus Catholic senior Molly Fereday shot a 78 to finish as the runner-up medalist and earn a return trip to the 2A state meet that will be held at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course in Cedar Falls.

Fereday finished fourth overall last spring.

Sumner-Fredericksburg, led by freshman Chloe Bolte’s 74, along with Dike-New Hartford also qualified out of the Clarion regional.

Jillian Beuter led DNH with an 87.

New Hampton, third last year in 2A, is headed back to state after qualifying out of the Forest City regional which was played at Bear Creek. The Chickasaws shot 352 and were led by Lauren Nuss' 82. 

In 3A action at Veterans Memorial in Clear Lake, Waverly-Shell Rock sophomore Brenna Bodensteiner and freshman Mady Mummelthei each qualified to play next week at River Valley in Adel.

Bodensteiner shot 79, while Mummelthei carded an 82.

4A regional results

At Irv Warren Memorial

Team standings: 1. Western Dubuque 335, 2. Cedar Falls 340, 3. Cedar Rapids Washington 360, 4. Iowa City Liberty 379, 5. Dubuque Hempstead 389, 6. Iowa City West 408, 7. (tie) Cedar Rapids Jefferson and Waterloo West 417, 9. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 418, 10. Waterloo East 552.

State individual qualifiers: 1. Bella Pettersen (IC Liberty), 70, 2. Molly Ratchford (Cedar Falls), 78, 3. Jane Petersen (CR Wash), 79, 4. McKenna Stackis (WD), 80, 5. Leigha Pacha (IC West), 81, 6. Marley Richter (Cedar Falls), 82, 7. Gabi Fagerlind (WD), 82.

Cedar Falls: Ratchford 78, Richter 82, Haley Jacobs 84, Taylor Urbanek 96.

Waterloo West: Maddie Dolan 88, Evan Miehe 101, Grayson Nielsen 108, Olivia Wittmayer 120.

Waterloo East: Mea Schutte 124, Addyson Haase 127, Haley Harn 138, Chloe O’Brien 163.

