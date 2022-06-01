Tigers down West, 5-2, despite Alcorn homer

WATERLOO -- The Cedar Falls baseball team defeated Waterloo West in the second game of a home and home series, Wednesday.

The evening prior, the Tigers dominated the Wahawks with an offensive explosing, scoring seven runs in the first and winning by nine runs. However, the Tigers did not muster the same offensive production on Wednesday, winning 5-2.

Despite the tighter contest, Cedar Falls head coach Brett Williams highlighted the resilency his team displayed during Wednesday’s contest.

“We battled,” Williams said. “That is the first time we have been tested. Obviously, Xavier, we split with them, but this is a metro rival that we know.”

The Tigers struck first with one run in the top of the first as senior leadoff Ben Phillips got aboard via a walk. Phillips eventually stole hole on a wild pitch to put the Tigers up 1-0.

Neither team scored again until Cedar Falls added one more run to its score in the top of the fifth.

Back-to-back doubles from sophomores Colin Coonradt and Logan Wroe drove in the one run for the Tigers.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, junior Alex Willis recorded a leadoff single, but was thrown out at first.

Following a strikeout by junior Josh Willis, sophomore Cael Caughron singled with two outs.

During the next at-bat, West junior Jesse Alcorn connected on a pitch from Cedar Falls starter Payton Marsh and sent it over the wall in right field. Alcorn’s two run shot, the first of his career, tied up the contest at 2-2 heading into the penultimate inning.

“I just tried to hit the ball as hard as I can,” Alcorn said. “I was just surprised. I was proud of myself….I think we were more hyped after that.”

The Wahawks did not manage to capitalize on the momentum shift as the Tigers answered with two runs in the top of the sixth and one run in the top of the seventh to seal the three-run victory.

Following the win, Williams described the game as one which the Tigers need to learn how to win moving forward with their season.

“That was an awesome game,” Williams said. “It was fun, good atmosphere, one that we need to learn how to win when we get into the meat of our schedule.”

For the second game in a row, the Tigers managed double digit hits. A mark that senior Jaden Kramer, the Class 4A leader in RBIs, said takes the pressure off each player in the lineup.

“It is fantastic,” Kramer said. “We do not have to worry about the middle of the order doing all the work. Our seven, eight and nine are really coming in handy right now. They are racking up a bunch of RBIs for us and getting on base.”

One issue that afflicted the Tigers during Wednesday’s contest was missed opportunities. Cedar Falls stranded 14 runners on base during the game. Although he feels his team produced when they needed to, Williams said that is one area the Tigers could improve.

“We came up in big moments when we had runners on, so I am thinking that is a great job,” Williams said. “But, we got to get better. We have City High on Friday. We have got to be better at that.”

With two errors and one base running mistake preventing the West from making it an even close contest, Wahawks head coach Nathan Lampier pointed out his team’s mistakes as critical to the outcome of the game.

“We built where we left off yesterday,” Lamphier said. “It is self-inflicted wounds again. We had our opportunities. When you are playing a good ball club, you cannot do that…We have guys in new roles…there is a learning curve.”

With the win the Tigers improved to 9-1 on the season while Waterloo West fell to 2-8.

