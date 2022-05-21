Tigers dominate again, Cedar Falls captures Metro Baseball title

The Tigers (6-0) won both of their tournament games by three-inning mercy rules. Over the two games, Cedar Falls outscored Columbus and East, 31-0, and its pitching staff allowed just two hits over six innings of work. Saturday it was Shae Buskohl, Max Steinlage and Teeghen Rath.

“We were fortunate that some of our top pitchers needed to throw for next week, and so they were in and they threw strikes today and had guys off and on their front foot,” said head coach Brett Williams. “And then our defense has been good all year and they continued to hit the ball hard.”

Like it did on Thursday in a 16-0 win over Columbus when Cedar Falls scored 11 times in the first inning, the Tigers got started fast against East lefty Maddox Harn.

Senior Jaden Kramer drove in Caleb Raisty to open the scoring, and Cedar Falls tacked on three more runs to lead 4-0 after one. One of Max Steinlage’s two extra-base hits in the game, a triple, drove in one of two runs in the second that made it 6-0. And then Cedar Falls busted the game open with nine runs in the third.

“We’ve worked really hard this off-season. We’ve just come together as a team,” Steinlage said. “And the talent’s already there, it’s just the team needs to come together and I believe we’re doing that right now and next week is a real test of where we are at.”

Off to a red-hot 6-0 start, the Tigers will get tested this week with a pair of intriguing home doubleheaders at Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex. Wednesday, second-ranked (3A) Dubuque Wahlert comes to town, and then two nights later, third-ranked (3A) Cedar Rapids Xavier will be the visitors.

East returns to action Wednesday at home against Dubuque Senior. First pitch is 3:30 p.m.

In the third place game, Columbus took an early 2-0 lead by scratching across a pair of runs in the bottom of the first. West answered with two the second to tie it, before the Sailors jumped back in front with one in the third and another run in the fifth to lead 4-2.

But the Wahawks (1-5) rallied in the sixth. Sophomore Tayvon Homolar drove in one on a sacrifice fly, and then junior Parker Engstrom delivered a two-run single up the middle to push West ahead 5-4.

The Wahawks then broke the game open with a seven-run top of the seventh.

Josh Willis earned the win working 5-plus innings, before his brother, Alex, closed out West’s first win of the season.

“We were piecing things together,” said West coach Nate Lamphier. “And that’s what we need.”

Columbus is back in action Monday at Riverfront Stadium where the Sailors will play North Tama (3:30 p.m.) and MFL Mar-Mac (7:30 p.m.). West is off until it hosts Dubuque Hempstead Thursday in a Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader.

Linescores

Third-place game

Waterloo West 020 003 7 – 12

Columbus Catholic 201 010 0 – 4

J. Willis, A. Willis (6) and Homolar, Hosch, C. Gallagher (6), Steele and Purdy. WP — J. Willis. LP — Hosch.

Championship game

Waterloo East 000 0 – 0 0 1

Cedar Falls 429 x – 15 9 0

Harn, Schellhorn (3), Spooner (3) and Thomas. Buskohl, Steinlage (3), Rath (4) and Strassburg, Buskohl (6). 2B – CF: Steinlage. 3B: Raisty, Steinlage.

