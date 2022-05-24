 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert top story

Tiger girls break season win mark, advance to regional finals

Soccer Cedar Falls vs. Prairie 6

Cedar Falls sophomore Grace Fober moves the ball down field against Prairie on Tuesday at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.

WATERLOO – The girls' soccer team for Cedar Falls will have to best Ankeny in a road game to head to state, but according to coach Alex Place, the Tigers are primed and ready with the best team they've ever brought to the field.

On Tuesday, Cedar Falls beat Cedar Rapids Prairie 4-0 in a Class 3A Region 4 semifinal at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex. It also broke a girls' soccer record for most wins in a season at 13 and capped off an undefeated season at home. 

“It’s come with our leadership this season," Place said. "We have a great group of seniors and we have a bunch of returners who have really just kept our team solid and consistent this season. If there’s a year that we’re going to make history, it’s going to be this one.”

The Tigers (13-3) also bested the Hawks last week 2-1 while on the road. However, Place said they were far from overconfident and knew how capable Prairie was. 

“The last couple of days, we worked a lot on team chemistry and making sure that we’re working together,” Place said. “I mean, we love playing at home, we love playing on grass, that helps out a little bit, but Prairie’s a tough team, they’re very athletic and we knew that it wasn’t something we could overlook.”

Soccer Cedar Falls vs. Prairie 5

Cedar Falls senior Elma Bajrektarevic collides with Prairie goalkeeper Emily Bohlken as she attempts to head the ball into the goal on Tuesday at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.

Despite rain falling constantly, from the first whistle, Cedar Falls blitzed Prairie with a relentless offense, keeping the ball on the Hawks' side of the field for the vast majority of both halves. Prairie put up a sturdy defense, but it was only a matter of time before the Tigers breached the wall. Senior Emmajean Roling would be the first to do so after a little over 20 minutes of pressure in the first half. 

“We make sure that we’re trying to take control of the game and when we have the ball at our feet, we’re really dangerous,” Place said. 

The second half would see two more goals relatively early on for Cedar Falls, scored by freshman Zoe Zylstra and senior Sydney Herzmann. Even with the breathing room, the Tigers never let up on the pressure, putting the game away with a final goal by Ella Ubben. 

Getting four goals from four different players in a shutout demonstrated the Tigers' offense in depth. 

"We are a really big family and have been, and have become a lot closer this season – closer than ever – which has led us to that many wins,” senior forward Elma Bajrektarevic said. “And I think it’s the best chemistry we’ve had so far in history.”

Bajrektarevic may not have scored a goal in this game, but she has been a leader for Cedar Falls. She was in the thick of the offensive scheme, keeping pressure on the Hawks. And she'll be working right alongside her Tiger family on Thursday. 

The game at Ankeny (16-1) kicks off at 6 p.m. 

Photos: Cedar Falls girls soccer defeats Prairie in Class 3A semifinal

Photos from Cedar Falls girls soccer's 4-0 victory against Prairie in the Class 3A semifinal at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex on Tuesday.

