EPWORTH — Randev Goonesekere and Truman Unruh each scored twice as the Cedar Falls boys’ soccer team rolled to an 8-0 victory over Western Dubuque Tuesday in Mississippi Valley Conference action.
Oskar Brocka, Benny Bundi, Niksa Poleksic and Tim Thompson also scored for the Tigers, who improved to 8-5 overall. The goals for Goonesekere were his eighth and ninth of the season.
Tanner Tangen had three assists in the game, while Brocka, Goonesekere, Nathan Le and Cade McCann also had assists.
Cedar Falls led 3-0 at half and exploded out of the gates to open the final 40 minutes.
“Little bit of a slow start, but once we got things going second half we were really good,” Tiger head coach Spencer Steffy said. “We scored three times in the first 10 minutes of the second half and that was impressive.”
Matthew Cook recorded his fourth shutout and second straight in the victory.
“He may have touched the ball only three times all night,” Steffy added. “We did a good job of possessing and controlling the game whistle to whistle.
Cedar Falls closes out its regular season Thursday at Memorial Stadium against Waterloo East.
Girls’ golf
TIGERS WIN QUAD: Amara Lytle earned medalist honors as the Cedar Falls scored a 11-stroke victory in a quadangular Tuesday at Gardner Golf Course in Cedar Rapids.
Lytle carded a 41.
Girls’ soccer
WD EDGES CF: Goals from Taylor Sells and Nicole Motzko weren’t enough as the Tigers dropped a 3-2 Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ soccer game Tuesday to Westen Dubuque.
Motzko had an assist on Sells’ goal.
Cedar Falls (2-11) plays Waterloo Thursday at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex at 6:45 p.m.
Results
At Gardner GC (Cedar Rapids)
Team standings — 1. Cedar Falls 187, 2. Cedar Rapids Washington 198, 3. Western Dubuque 205, 4. Iowa City West 207.
Medalist — Amara Lytle (CF), 41.
Cedar Falls — Lytle 41, Riley Marten 48, Tegan Schultz 50, Marley Richter 48, Alex Urbanek 62, Marika Yang 65.
