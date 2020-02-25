Ticket punched: Cedar Falls locks down Centennial, advances to 5A state

"We knew a game like this was coming and even though we were shut down, we still trailed by just one point at half," claimed Groen. "Our girls fought through it, and they needed this type of game. We had big contributions from every one tonight, but a key point was when Jazzy (Jasmine Barney) made that big block late in the game."

Barney was giving up six inches of height to Jags forward, Cleao Murray, and with the Tigers holding a 41-33 edge late in the game, Barney went big and blocked Murray's three-point attempt, keeping an eight-point lead alive. Jasmine's older sister, Anaya grabbed the loose ball and was fouled, and made both free throws for a huge 10-point advantage.

"We knew these guys were a really strong team and we would need to knock down every shot we could," Jasmine Barney said. "We knew we couldn't run-and-gun like we like to do, so we changed things up and played defense. When she (Murray) was taking that shot, I just knew I had to get at her. I was surprised a little that it was blocked, but that turned out to be a pretty big play in the game."

Anaya Barney agreed that was big play.