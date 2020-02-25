Ticket punched: Cedar Falls locks down Centennial, advances to 5A state

CEDAR FALLS - Cedar Falls got exactly what they expected Tuesday night.
For 20 minutes, that was not a good thing.
The Tigers opponent in a Class 5A regional final, Ankeny Centennial, loves a good defensive battle.
That is exactly the Jaguars brought Tuesday, but the Tigers persevered and stayed with their game plan in an exciting 51-41 victory, and are state bound for the fifth time in six years.
"Boy, we expected to have a good defensive game and that is what we got," said Tigers coach Gregg Groen. "This is by far the most disciplined defense we have faced all season and we knew that from beginning to end this was going to be a grind it out process. You know what to expect from them and they bring it and that is scary. They are so good at what they do and that is what makes every possession so important."
The game began with the Tigers (19-4) making each possession count as they quickly jumped to an 11-3 lead, but then the scary part came through. The Jaguars (13-10) tightened up their defense and smothered the Cedar Falls offense as the Tigers went 9 minutes 42 seconds without scoring.
The Tigers still managed to lead at halftime, 17-16.
"We knew a game like this was coming and even though we were shut down, we still trailed by just one point at half," claimed Groen. "Our girls fought through it, and they needed this type of game. We had big contributions from every one tonight, but a key point was when Jazzy (Jasmine Barney) made that big block late in the game."
Barney was giving up six inches of height to Jags forward, Cleao Murray, and with the Tigers holding a 41-33 edge late in the game, Barney went big and blocked Murray's three-point attempt, keeping an eight-point lead alive. Jasmine's older sister, Anaya grabbed the loose ball and was fouled, and made both free throws for a huge 10-point advantage.
"We knew these guys were a really strong team and we would need to knock down every shot we could," Jasmine Barney said. "We knew we couldn't run-and-gun like we like to do, so we changed things up and played defense. When she (Murray) was taking that shot, I just knew I had to get at her. I was surprised a little that it was blocked, but that turned out to be a pretty big play in the game."
Anaya Barney agreed that was big play.
"They came at us hard and we just had to be patient and fight through it," said Anaya. "It was cool that a freshman, my sister, made that big block and turn things around. It was an awesome sister-to-sister combination and it helped give us that big lead. I am so proud of the way this whole team kept fighting. When I look at them I realize how much fun they are to be around and we are going to state."
Anaya Barney finished with 10 points for the game, while Sydney Remmert led all scorers with 12, all in the second half, including four free throws in the last three minutes of the game.
The Tigers had made four consecutive trips to the state tournament until it was upset in the regional finals last year by West Des Moines Dowling.
The team was extra appreciative of the boost its crowd gave them in the win.
"It got pretty crazy in here and our fans were so loud," said Godfrey. "Everybody that played made plays and everyone that got in the game scored. It was pretty awesome watching this team’s effort.
“We went to state my sophomore year but missed last year. We can't wait to get back down there."
"I am extremely proud of these girls and so happy for them," added Groen. "The adversity they went through this year has made them stronger. You just don't know what is going to happen in games like this, but I can finally breath. You really never can breathe until the clock says '0'."