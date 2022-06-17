Thursday replay: Cedar Falls sweeps I.C. West softball

IOWA CITY -- Cedar Falls took a pair of Mississippi Valley Conference softball games from Iowa City West Thursday, 12-1 and 5-4, in Iowa City.

The Tigers improved to 9-9 with wins.

Cedar Falls scored in every inning of the opener, a five-inning win, as Cyrah Rasmussen scattered five hits while striking out five.

Sydney Barnett drove in three for the Tigers, while Sophie Stanic, Lauren Sandvold and Carley Strelow each drove in two. Strelow hit a home run.

In game two, Sandvold and Lauren Ferguson each drove in two runs for the Tigers. Rasmussen had a run-scoring triple.

Cedar Falls scored the winning run in the top of the seventh.

Averie Bear went the distance to earn the win allowing just two earned runs.

Denver tops Columbus: The Cyclones scored in the bottom of the seventh to pull off a 4-3 upset win over the Sailors Thursday in North Iowa Cedar League softball action.

Columbus had rallied from a 3-0 deficit to tie the game in the top of the seventh.

The Sailors saw Katie Ruden, Sydney Gardner and Avery Hogan drove in a run.

Wahlert outscores East: The Trojans dropped a pair of high-scoring games Thursday at home to the Golden Eagles, 10-5, 16-12.

In the opener, Aalonna Ford homered and drove in two.

In the nightcap, Maysen Bruess went 3-for-5 and scored twice. Ford went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and drove in four runs. Kacie Bennett drove in three runs, while Tea Engel and Jocelyn Foss each drove in two runs.

Baseball

Denver edges Columbus: Four different Sailors collected two hits, but the Cyclones edged Columbus, 10-8, Thursday.

Carter Gallagher homered and was 2-for-4 for the Sailors. Thomas Steele, Myles Gardner and Patrick Underwood also had two hits.

