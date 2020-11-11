Three Cedar Falls athletes sign with Northern Iowa to play basketball

A pair of Cedar Falls Tigers will join the University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball program next winter.

Wednesday, Cedar Falls seniors Landon Wolf and Chase Courbat signed letters of intent to play for the Panthers.

“It is awesome,” Courbat said. “A dream come true. Ever since I was a little kid my biggest dream was to put on a Panther uniform and play basketball. It is awesome opportunity and I’m so grateful in the coaches in believing in me and giving me a chance.”

“It is just a real cool opportunity to go to my dream school,” Wolf said. “Coach Jacobson and the rest of staff believe in me a lot and have a good plan for me. I think I can impact the program as they have talked to me so I think it is a good fit for me.”

Wolf, a 6-foot-5 guard, will join his brother Logan at UNI. Last year, he averaged 12 points a game while shooting 49 percent from the field and 44 percent from 3-point range.

“Landon can really shoot the basketball,” UNI head coach Ben Jacobson said. “He plays every possession with great effort and energy which allows him to impact so many plays.”

Courbat, a 6-foot-10 center, averaged 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks a game for the Tigers, who took third in the state.