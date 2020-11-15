Thirty-nine athletes named to all-Metro football squad

Waterloo Columbus and Cedar Falls led the 2020 all-metro football team, selected by the four metro football coaches, with 14 and 13 selections, respectively.
Three of the four metro teams reached the Round of 16 in the IHSAA playoffs with the Sailors advancing all the way to the quarterfinals.
Columbus had seven offensive and seven defensive players selected to the team.
Offensively, junior quarterback Carter Gallagher passed for 1,381 yards and 16 scores and led the team in rushing with 595 yards and 10 scores. Caden Hartz was a deep threat at receiver with 28 catches for 619 yards and six scores.
Three Sailor offensive linemen made the team – Jake Bradley, Connor Kundtson and Ethan Menteer – as they helped Columbus rush for nearly 2,200 yards during an 8-2 season.
Defensively, the Sailors were paced by Dallas Westhoff who had 106.5 total tackles, including 78 solo and 15.5 for loss. Alex Feldmann, who had 14 offensive touchdowns, was among the state leaders with seven interceptions.
Eight of the Sailors 14 selections will return in 2021 including four players whom were freshman or sophomores.
Cedar Falls had four offensive linemen make the offensive squad – Drew Hoth, Joe Knutson, Ty Tompkins and Logan Saak. That group helped running back Ryan Ostrich run for 1,336 yards and 14 scores. Tight end Aiden Sorenson also made the team and was a valuable blocker.
Defensively, the Tigers were led by Eli Mickey. The linebacker had seven tackles for loss. Jordan Hoeppner also had seven tackles for loss which tied for tops for Cedar Falls.
Waterloo West, which posted its first postseason win since 1992, had eight players make the team led by quarterback Carter Schulte, who was among the state passing leaders with 1,872 yards and 16 scoring strikes. Tay Norman was among the state receiving leaders with 55 catches for 852 yards and seven scores.
The Wahawks had five defensive selections led by Nathaniel Ewell who led West with 61.5 tackles, 48 solo and 10.5 for loss. Defensive back Jeremiah Feahn had three interceptions.
Waterloo East had four selections – juniors Kjuan Owens and Emmanuel Alexander on offense, and seniors Chase Niles and Jaxon Bentley on defense.
