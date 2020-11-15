 Skip to main content
Thirty-nine athletes named to all-Metro football squad
2020 ALL-METRO FOOTBALL

Waterloo Columbus and Cedar Falls led the 2020 all-metro football team, selected by the four metro football coaches, with 14 and 13 selections, respectively.

Three of the four metro teams reached the Round of 16 in the IHSAA playoffs with the Sailors advancing all the way to the quarterfinals.

Columbus had seven offensive and seven defensive players selected to the team.

Offensively, junior quarterback Carter Gallagher passed for 1,381 yards and 16 scores and led the team in rushing with 595 yards and 10 scores. Caden Hartz was a deep threat at receiver with 28 catches for 619 yards and six scores.

Three Sailor offensive linemen made the team – Jake Bradley, Connor Kundtson and Ethan Menteer – as they helped Columbus rush for nearly 2,200 yards during an 8-2 season.

Defensively, the Sailors were paced by Dallas Westhoff who had 106.5 total tackles, including 78 solo and 15.5 for loss. Alex Feldmann, who had 14 offensive touchdowns, was among the state leaders with seven interceptions.

Eight of the Sailors 14 selections will return in 2021 including four players whom were freshman or sophomores.

Cedar Falls had four offensive linemen make the offensive squad – Drew Hoth, Joe Knutson, Ty Tompkins and Logan Saak. That group helped running back Ryan Ostrich run for 1,336 yards and 14 scores. Tight end Aiden Sorenson also made the team and was a valuable blocker.

Defensively, the Tigers were led by Eli Mickey. The linebacker had seven tackles for loss. Jordan Hoeppner also had seven tackles for loss which tied for tops for Cedar Falls.

Waterloo West, which posted its first postseason win since 1992, had eight players make the team led by quarterback Carter Schulte, who was among the state passing leaders with 1,872 yards and 16 scoring strikes. Tay Norman was among the state receiving leaders with 55 catches for 852 yards and seven scores.

The Wahawks had five defensive selections led by Nathaniel Ewell who led West with 61.5 tackles, 48 solo and 10.5 for loss. Defensive back Jeremiah Feahn had three interceptions.

Waterloo East had four selections – juniors Kjuan Owens and Emmanuel Alexander on offense, and seniors Chase Niles and Jaxon Bentley on defense.

All-Metro

Offense

Player;School;;Hgt.;Wgt.;Year

Drew Hoth;Cedar Falls;6-5;300;Sr.

Ryan Ostrich;Cedar Falls;5-9;175;Sr

Joe Knutson;Cedar Falls;6-8;240;Sr.

Ty Tompkins;Cedar Falls;6-4;300;Sr.

Aiden Sorenson;Cedar Falls;6-2;200;Jr.

Logan Saak;Cedar Falls;6-5;300;Sr.

Carter Schulte;West;6-1;175;Sr.

Tay Norman;West;6-3;180;Sr.

Clayton Rottinghaus;West;6-1;185;Sr.

Kjuan Owens; East;6-0;262;Jr.

Emmanuel Alexander;East;5-9;245;jr.

Carter Gallagher;Columbus;6-1;175;Jr.

Caden Hartz;Columbus6-1;175;Columbus

Josh Heine;Columbus5-8;180;Jr.

Jake Bradley;Columbus;6-0;235;Jr.

Joe Dunlay;Columbus;5-11;180;Sr.

Connor Knudtson;Columbus;6-2;220;So.

Ethan Menteer;Columbus;6-1;215;Sr.

Specialist

Jake Hulstein;Cedar Falls;5-10;170;So.

Defense

Player;School;;Hgt.;Wgt.;Year

Eli Mickey;Cedar Falls;6-1;195;Sr.

Austin Lien;Cedar Falls;6-0;190;Sr.

Nate Gee;Cedar Falls;5-10;150;Sr.

Capri Wilson;Cedar Falls;6-3;225;Sr.

Ryley Barnett;Cedar Falls;5-11;191;Jr.

Jordan Hoeppner;Cedar Falls;6-0;179;Jr.

Nathaniel Ewell;West;6-1;230;Sr.

Michael Robinsoni Jr.;West;;5-11;210;Sr.

Jeremiah Feahn;West;6-2;180;Jr.

Tyree Gardner;West;6-0;170;Jr.

DeVontay Betancourt;West;6-3;205;Sr.

Dallas Westhoff;Columbus;66-1;215;Jr.

David Randall;Columbus;5-10;185;Sr.

Alex Buser;Columbus;5-11;205;Sr.

Alex Feldmann;Columbus;5-10;170;Sr.

Mason Knipp;Columbus;5-11;205;Fr.

Carson Hartz;Columbus;5-8;215;So.

Max Magayna;Columbus;5-9;160;Fr.

Chase Niles;East;5-10;163;Sr.

Jaxon Bentley;East;5-10;183;Sr.

Honorable mention

CEDAR FALLS – Trey Campbell, jr., Caleb Raisty, jr.

WEST – DePree Banks, so., Orlando Vivians, sr.

COLUMBUS – Andy Nunez, Caleb Holthaus

EAST -- Mateo Martinez and Miles Moore 

