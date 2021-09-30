The Courier's preview of Friday's Metro Football Games

No. 7 Cedar Falls at

No. 2 CR Kennedy

When : Friday, 7:15 p.m.

: Friday, 7:15 p.m. Where : Kingston Stadium, Cedar Rapids

: Kingston Stadium, Cedar Rapids Records : Cedar Falls (4-1). Kennedy (5-0)

: Cedar Falls (4-1). Kennedy (5-0) Last week : Cedar Falls beat Muscatine (42-7). Kennedy beat Dubuque Senior (28-21).

: Cedar Falls beat Muscatine (42-7). Kennedy beat Dubuque Senior (28-21). Last meeting : Kennedy won in 2015, 21-7.

: Kennedy won in 2015, 21-7. Game Notes: It will be a Top-Ten showdown in Cedar Rapids Friday. Both teams have shown the ability to find a way to win in close games as the Tigers own a pair of tight wins over Ankeny Centennial and Cedar Rapids Prairie. The Cougars have one-score victories over Senior and Iowa City West. Kennedy has actually just four games as it received a forfeit from Cedar Rapids Jefferson on Sept. 17. The Cougars have remarkable balance. Quarterback Carson Blietz has thrown for 653 yards and nine scores. Jeron Senters has hauled in 17 passes for 246 yards and 3 TDs. Running back Jazan Williams has carried the ball 118 times for 524 yards and six scores. Cedar Falls is also balanced. With 786 passing yards and 935 rushing. The Tigers are averaging 5.6 yards per carry.

Quoting Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert:

On his team, “Against Muscatine, our starters played only in the first half and gave us a chance to rest some kids and hopefully we will have everybody back that hasn’t had a surgery or something like that at this point.”

On Kennedy, “Just a solid football team. Offensively, their tailback has gotten off to a real good start. A physical offensive line. Big and physical kids up there. Their qb is also real steady.”

On key to game, “I think we have to match that physicality on video that we have seen. They are real aggressive on defense, create a lot of negative plays. We have to match that physicality and try to get downhill on them and continue to play solid defense. We are going to be a great effort from that group.”

Columbus at

No. 7 Beckman

When : Friday, 7 p.m.

: Friday, 7 p.m. Where : Dyersville

: Dyersville Records : Columbus (4-1). Beckman (5-0)

: Columbus (4-1). Beckman (5-0) Last week : Columbus beat Cascade (35-13). Beckman beat Postville (69-0).

: Columbus beat Cascade (35-13). Beckman beat Postville (69-0). Last meeting: The Blazers won 31-0 in 2017.

The Blazers won 31-0 in 2017. Game Notes: Beckman has won straight against the Sailors dating back to 2008. Senior running back Owen Huehnergarth is the Blazers main threat. Huehnergarth has rushed for 731 yards and 11 scores for Beckman. Quarterback Cayden Gassmann has passed for 417 yards and seven scores and rushed for 226 and four more. Beckman has outscored its first five opponents, 44.2 to 8. Defensively, the Blazers have recorded nine interceptions. … Columbus quarterback Carter Gallagher needs 135 yards passing to eclipse 1,000 for the season. With four guaranteed games left in his career, Gallagher has 3,564 passing yards and 45 touchdown passes. …The Sailors Oct. 8 game with Postville has been cancelled. The Pirates announced they were cancelling the rest of their season Tuesday due to illness and injury.

Quoting Columbus coach Brad Schmit:

On his team, “We've played pretty good the last four weeks. We are excited for the challenge and to go battle for 48 minutes against another good opponent."

On Beckman, "They are big and they are physical. They have run the ball at will so far this season and pretty much have steamrolled everyone they've played. It's a team playing with a lot of confidence right now."

No. 9 CR Prairie at

Waterloo West

When : Friday, 7:30 p.m.

: Friday, 7:30 p.m. Where : Memorial Stadium, Waterloo

: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo Records : Prairie (4-1). West (2-3).

: Prairie (4-1). West (2-3). Last week : Prairie received a forfeit from Ottumwa. West lost to No. 4 SE Polk (49-7).

: Prairie received a forfeit from Ottumwa. West lost to No. 4 SE Polk (49-7). Last meeting : Prairie won 62-13 in 2019.

: Prairie won 62-13 in 2019. Game Notes: The Hawks offense with a lot of motion and misdirection gives opponents fits and leads to a lot of big plays. Quarterback Brandon Vlcko has passed for 569 yards and rushed for 271. Makelle Taylor has rushed for 519 yards and eight scores and is Prairie’s leading receiver with nine grabs for 168 yards. West is looking to get back on the winning side of things after back-to-back losses to SEP and Dubuque Senior. Statistically, the Wahawks have been as explosive as the Hawks averaging 14.3 yards per pass completion and 5.6 yards per rush.

Quoting West coach Lonnie Moore:

On his team, “Injuries are killing us. Depth is a concern right now. We have some guys out that is stretching on depth. But it is also a great opportunity to get guys on the playing field and make sure our depth is okay.

On his offense, “We got to make sure we execute. That is No. 1. We have a bunch of new guys execute game plan. It is all about us executing.”

On Priarie, “Very difficult to prepare for, especially offensively. A lot of deception. Really have to be disciplined on defense. Defensively they will mix it up from three and four-man fronts. They are very physical on both sides of the ball.”

Waterloo East at

Mason City

When : Friday, 7:30 p.m.

: Friday, 7:30 p.m. Where : Mason City

: Mason City Records : East (1-4). Mason City (1-4).

: East (1-4). Mason City (1-4). Last week : East lost to Waverly-Shell Rock (43-15). Mason City lost to Decorah (33-14).

: East lost to Waverly-Shell Rock (43-15). Mason City lost to Decorah (33-14). Last meeting : Mason City won 40-18 in 2017.

: Mason City won 40-18 in 2017. Game Notes: The Mohawks like to move the ball through the air behind quarterback Kale Hobart’s arm. Hobart has passed for 720 yards and four touchdowns to date. His favorite targets are Carter Thomas (17-290-2) and Isaiah Washington (20-259-2). Mason City has rushed for just 343 yards in five games. The Mohawks and Trojans have combined to recover 21 fumbles. East will try to get big-play athletes Kjuan Owens and Martez Wiggley involved early Friday. Owen has rushed for 530 yards and five scores, and Wiggley has 23 catches for 498 yards and two scores.

Quoting East coach Regis Baskerville:

On his team, “We noticed last week against a good Waverly-Shell Rock team, when somebody wasn’t doing their job, we had somebody else trying to do it instead of staying focused on their responsibilities. That has been the message this week. Do your job and trust the process.”

On his offense, “We got to get Kjuan going. Once we get Kjuan going we’d be able to control the game. We have to be able to establish the run game.”

On Mason City, “Pretty balanced team. They have a good quarterback and good receivers so they are going to try to throw the ball a lot. The quarterback keeps his eyes downfield and takes what the defense gives them. We have to make sure our front four is putting pressure on him and try to confuse him with our coverage."

-- Courier Sports Writer Jim Nelson compiled these capsules

