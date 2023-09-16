CEDAR FALLS – The Cedar Falls Tigers enjoyed a storybook ending to this year’s homecoming game after a come-from-behind victory over Iowa City Liberty on Friday at the UNI-Dome.

The Tigers couldn’t get anything going in the first half but roared back with 21 points in the third quarter to take both the lead and the game at 35-19.

The win improves Cedar Falls to 2-2 and comes as a much-needed lift to morale after a 42-13 loss at Ankeny Centennial last week. Remmert hopes this win will provide the Tigers with the momentum.

“Weeks one and three, we were on the road and didn’t have our best games and we played well against Johnston in week two,” Remmert said. “The second half, I thought was a more complete half for us as a team here but build some momentum and you get a chance as you head into the halfway point of the year against a Linn-Mar team at home. We’ve got to try to build off this and find a way to get a win.”

Explosive plays: After a scoreless first half, Cedar Falls got the ball at the start of the third quarter. Cooba Patterson started the half with a 50-yard kickoff return, which Cedar Falls capitalized on with a touchdown run by Drake Gelhaus in his first game back.

“I defense, I thought played really well in the first half and unfortunately, we were unable to come away with any points on offense,” Remmert said. “In the second half, the line was better offensively. I thought they did make some good adjustments.”

It wasn’t the only big run, with Kaedyn Smith running for 51 yards on another Tigers drive. Drew Gerdes had two rushing touchdowns as well and said that once the Tigers started moving the ball, they’re hard to beat.

“When we get momentum going, we’re a hard team to beat,” Gerdes said. “Everyone’s just moving well together and once we get rolling it’s hard to stop for us.”

The game winner: After Cedar Falls got the game tied up, the special teams took a big risk on an onside kick. Colin Coonradt received the ball on Liberty’s 32-yard line. A 28-yard run by Drew Gerdes put the Tigers in the lead at 14-7 and they built it from there.

“We had the bloop kick that we were able to field there… they let it roll around and we picked that up and scored a few plays later,” Remmert said. “So special teams played a role in this deal.”

Coonradt also got the dagger in the fourth quarter with an interception. Gerdes obliged with another touchdown.

“We didn’t let up any really big passes… and we were able to capitalize on a few balls and that got our offense going and that just won us the game,” Coonradt said.

Cedar Falls offers stiff defense: Liberty quarterback Graham Beckman came into the UNI Dome with a passer rating of 132.1 and 1,072 yards in three games.

According to Coonradt, Cedar Falls had spent the week studying film and preparing for the game, with the final score being the result of their work.

“I just think after last week, we just took such a big loss. Cedar Falls doesn’t lose like that normally,” Coonradt said. “So, I think we just took it personally and we wanted to show the state that we can compete, and I think we showed that tonight.”

Iowa City Liberty; 0 7 0 12 – 19

Cedar Falls; 0 0 21 14 – 35

Photos: Cedar Falls football vs. Iowa City Liberty, Sept. 15 FBall CF vs. ICL 1 FBall CF vs. ICL 2 FBall CF vs. ICL 3 FBall CF vs. ICL 4 FBall CF vs. ICL 5 FBall CF vs. ICL 6 FBall CF vs. ICL 7 FBall CF vs. ICL 8 FBall CF vs. ICL 9 FBall CF vs. ICL 10