Team of Cedar Falls golfers tied for sixth at NHSGA national golf invitational

PINEHURST, N.C. – A team of Cedar Falls high school golfers representing the state of Iowa stands in sixth place after the first round of the 2022 NHSGA High School Golf National Invitational at the Pinehurst Resort.

The Iowa squad comprised of Evan Scofield, Jack Beecher, Max Tjoa, Owen Sawyer, Sam Jermier carded a 13-over 301 Monday during the opening round of the 54-hole invitational.

Tjoa and Jermier each shot 2-under 70s to pace the Iowa squad. Beecher carded a 79, and Sawyer turned in an 84. Tjoa and Jermeier are tied for 10th in the individual race.

A team from Georgia shot a -14 under and leads by 18 strokes over North Carolina and Ohio who are tied for second.

There field is comprised of 53 different teams.